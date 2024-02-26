Impact Wealth Magazine Winter Issue Cover Event Celebrates Amy and Gary Green

ASPEN, Colo., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Wealth Magazine is thrilled to announce the winter issue event celebrating cover stars, Amy and Gary Green, at the iconic St. Regis Aspen Resort. In collaboration with Jayma Cardosa, this exclusive affair also marked a historic moment as it hosted the first-ever Yurt dinner at the luxurious venue.

Adam Weiss, Guest, Amy Green, Allison Huynh

The ambiance was meticulously crafted with every detail contributing to a gorgeous mountain aura that enveloped the guests. Tables were adorned with white orchids and handcrafted truffle chocolates. The chairs, draped in soft faux fur coverings and crystal candle light, added a seductive touch to the atmosphere.

In order to raise important funds for a better planet, a beautiful silent auction was held to celebrate Amy and Gary's foundation, Green Vision. Through the Green Vision initiative and in line with the Green's commitment to making a positive impact, the event also served as a platform for supporting the amazing charity Action to Africa.

Amy was dazzling in a gorgeous gunmetal silver dress by Bronx and Banco. She was also frosted with Buccellati jewels. Gary sported a stunning Bottega black jacket.

Among the esteemed guests in attendance were renowned figures such as former NBA Player, Rony Seikaly, who rocked the Jade room with an incredible DJ set. Other high profile guests included Allison Huynh, Robert Marie-Claire Gladstone, Mike Packman, Jayma Cardoso, Warren Lichtenstein, Jeff Altman, Lilah Ramzi, Shea Maria, Scott and Isabelle Freedom, Joe Rose, Tom Lewis, Lisa John Prongrass, and Alex Ferreira.

The specific occasion was made possible through the generous support of our sponsors, whose contributions added to the grandeur of the event. Impact Wealth Magazine extends its gratitude to Ogier, Buccellati, Bronx and Banco, Revive, Snow lodge, Belvedere Vodka, Heineken Silver, Veuve Champagne, Dom, Cincoro, and Mezcalum for their invaluable support.

Impact Wealth Magazine has been at the forefront of promoting impactful philanthropy and sustainable wealth creation. The cover launch party represents the commitment to recognizing individuals like Amy and Gary Green, whose dedication to making a positive change aligns perfectly with the magazine's mission.

As the evening unfolded beneath the starlit skies of Aspen, guests were treated to an unforgettable experience. The event underscored the power of collaboration, community, and giving back, leaving an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to be part of this extraordinary celebration.

For the Greens, Philanthropy isn't just a mission; it's a way of life—a legacy they are proud to carry forward.

"The idea of our green vision extends beyond establishing a foundation—it's about a profound desire for hands-on involvement and impact," says Amy Green. "Establishing Green Vision allowed me to create a collaborative mission, fostering unity to collectively address challenges. I believe that working together, pooling our indivisible resources, is the source of transformative energy that propels meaningful change."

For more information about Impact Wealth Magazine and future events

ABOUT GREEN VISION:

The Green Vision and partners such as Prince William's non-profit organization Tusk Trust, have helped pioneer an impressive range of successful conservation initiatives across more than 20 countries, increasing vital protection for over 50 million hectares of land and more than 40 different threatened species. But the threat to Africa's unique natural heritage remains real and more urgent than ever. The challenges facing the people and wildlife in Africa are greater than ever. The world is experiencing an extinction crisis. We are losing species at between 1,000 and 10,000 times faster than the natural extinction rate, caused almost entirely by human activity. This will only worsen as the human population continues to grow and consume ever more natural resources. The illegal wildlife trade is one of the principal immediate threats to wildlife, particularly iconic African species such as rhino, elephant and lion, which are poached for their horns, tusks and teeth, claws and bones respectively. The African elephant population has fallen by over 30% in the past seven years, largely due to poaching. The illegal wildlife trade is now the fourth largest criminal industry after drugs, arms and human trafficking. Worth as much as $20 billion per year, the trade threatens international security, national sovereignties, impoverished rural communities, and countless species from pangolins to elephants.

Website: https://impactwealth.org/ | https://thegreenvision.org/green-vision

