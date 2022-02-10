Impact XM Appoints Jared Pollacco as Chief Executive Officer

DAYTON, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global events and experiential marketing agency Impact XM announces the promotion of President Jared Pollacco to Chief Executive Officer, continuing to evolve its industry-leading organization.

As CEO, Pollacco will continue to be responsible for deciding and pursuing the company's mission, vision and strategy as well as maintain the financial success of the business.

Following a successful tenure as President, Jared Pollacco will continue leadership for Impact XM as Chief Executive Officer

"I'm incredibly honored to take on this title and responsibility," said Pollacco. "Impact XM is a special place - our team is made up of talented, creative and hardworking individuals who are dedicated to providing our clients with the best work and experience possible. I'm proud of the work we've done so far in creating a legacy in the event and experiential marketing industry, and I am excited for the future of the company as we continue to push the boundaries of marketing and events."

Pollacco started his career with Impact XM over 21 years ago, beginning as an Installation and Dismantle Supervisor with VMC Group. He also held roles including Project Manager, Account Manager, Director of Sales and Executive Vice President with Aura XM, before becoming President of Impact XM in 2011.

During his tenure as President, Pollacco led Impact XM's transition from a top-of-the line exhibit house to a strategically led, creatively driven event and experiential marketing agency. As president, he has also led the company through a number of mergers, acquisitions and growth initiatives, as well as the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amidst the pandemic's ongoing challenges, Pollacco has been able to maintain the company's status as an industry leader and build a company based around the new normal.

"Jared's new appointment as CEO is the perfect next step for our company," said James Illikman, Chairman of Impact XM's Board of Directors. "His tireless dedication and next-level leadership has been essential in the growth and success of Impact XM. Just as it's important to have a team of creative and hardworking individuals, it's also important to have a leader that gives each of them an opportunity to showcase their strengths and optimize their talents - and that's exactly what Jared brings to the table."

About Impact XM

Impact XM is a global event and experiential marketing agency with nearly 50 years of experience in creating events, meetings, conferences, exhibits, environments, digital engagements, and consumer activations to connect clients' target audiences with their brands. Trusted by some of the world's most respected organizations, Impact XM has been recognized for insightful strategy, brilliant creativity, smart fulfillment, and purposeful metrics. Impact XM clients operate across a variety of industries, including the Healthcare, Technology, and Industrial sectors. Headquartered in New Jersey, Impact XM maintains locations in Toronto, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Washington D.C. and Zurich, Switzerland. More information can be found at http://www.impact-xm.com .

Media Contact:

Charisse Barnachea

847-404-5216

[email protected]

SOURCE Impact XM