Impact XM Bolsters its Capabilities and Furthers Recent Expansion with Acquisition of Award-Winning Matrex Exhibits

Leveraging Combined Strengths, Impact XM Continues to Fortify Position as Leader in the Experiential Industry

DAYTON, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact XM , a leading global event and experiential marketing agency, has acquired Matrex Exhibits , an award-winning exhibit, event, and environmental design firm with fabrication capabilities based in the greater Chicago area. The acquisition enhances Impact XM's position as a premier provider of innovative experiential solutions and furthers the company's global reach and growth trajectory.

"The expertise, craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology of Matrex Exhibits complements and bolsters our execution capabilities, particularly with events and permanent installations," said Jared Pollacco, CEO of Impact XM, which is based in New Jersey and has locations throughout the U.S., as well as internationally in Toronto and in London. "Like Impact XM, Matrex Exhibits is passionate about quality, creativity, and service, and we plan to leverage these strengths to fortify our position as a leader in the industry."

Pollacco says Matrex Exhibits complements Impact XM's experience in and commitment to the pharmaceutical industry, with both companies working closely with pharma leaders. He added that the two companies are a good fit, in that they share similar business models, entrepreneurial spirits, and a commitment to "applying ingenuity and imagination to achieve results and success for clients."

Jeff Foulk, Director of Client Services at Impact XM, formally held the same role at Matrex Exhibits, commented on the acquisition: 'The Matrex Exhibits team is thrilled to join forces with an innovative leader like Impact XM. We are confident that our clients will experience tremendous benefits as they gain access to an even broader range of expertise, technology and offerings."

Matrex Exhibits, founded by Jill White in 1987 is proud member of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, offers boutique-style service with expertise in strategic planning, design, installation, data capture, and more for experiential projects ranging from environmental displays to trade shows. Known for its creative excellence, Matrex Exhibits has won numerous awards over the years, including several recent accolades such as the Stevie American Business Award, Hermes Creative Awards, and Exhibit Magazine Design Award, adding to its long-standing recognition in the industry.

The acquisition of Matrex Exhibits comes on the heels of Impact XM's acquisition of Enigma Creative Solutions, an esteemed exhibition and event design agency headquartered in the United Kingdom.

"We are integrating significant capabilities and talent in our industry, as we take these leaps forward," Pollacco added. "We're proud to reaffirm our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences that captivate and engage audiences and elevate brands worldwide."

About Impact XM

Impact XM is a global, full-service event and experiential marketing agency with over 50 years of creating ownable experiences custom-made for your brand, personalized to your audience, and designed to deliver the results you desire. All together this culminates into the right solution for you, and what they call X. well-crafted. Trusted by some of the world's most respected organizations, Impact XM clients operate across a variety of industries, including the Healthcare, Technology, and Industrial sectors. Headquartered in New Jersey, Impact XM maintains locations in Toronto, Las Vegas, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and London, England. More information can be found at www.impact-xm.com .

