Impact XM Expands with the Addition of MorEvents

The acquisition further expands the agency's expertise in large scale meetings and event management.

DAYTON, N.J., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global event and experiential marketing agency Impact XM announced the acquisition of MorEvents, a women-owned event management and creative agency that has been serving global audiences for more than two decades. MorEvents specializes in delivering virtual and physical events worldwide, having partnered with Fortune 500 companies such as Mastercard and Dell EMC to shape how these brands are experienced today.

"Our goal at MorEvents has always been to create unique events that inspire and exceed our clients' expectations," said Betsy Mordecai and Gareth Heyman, co-owners of MorEvents. "With this new partnership with Impact XM, we are excited to collaborate and leverage our collective strengths to create even more impactful experiences for our clients. We believe that our combined expertise will enable us to continue delivering exceptional events that drive business results."

The acquisition brings MorEvents' team of Dream Weavers, Eventologists, Innovators, and Imagineers to Impact XM, adding deep expertise in creative and design, event strategy, project management, virtual meetings, global events and meetings, sporting events, mobile apps, and more to Impact XM's robust portfolio.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented team at MorEvents to Impact XM. This acquisition enhances our capabilities and expands our offerings to deliver even more compelling work for our clients," said Jared Pollacco, CEO of Impact XM. "With the addition of MorEvents, we have brought on board experts in event management and creative solutions. We are excited to further advance our commitment to bringing cutting-edge experiential solutions to our partners worldwide."

The addition of the MorEvents team residing in Denver, Colorado adds a key office in the western US as Impact XM continues to expand its global capabilities.

About Impact XM

Impact XM is a global, full-service event and experiential marketing agency with 50 years of creating ownable experiences custom-made for your brand, personalized to your audience, and designed to deliver the results you desire. All together this culminates into the right solution for you, and what they call X. well-crafted. Trusted by some of the world's most respected organizations, Impact XM clients operate across a variety of industries, including the Healthcare, Technology, and Industrial sectors. Headquartered in New Jersey, Impact XM maintains locations in Toronto, Las Vegas, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and London, England. More information can be found at http://www.impact-xm.com .

