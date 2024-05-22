Impact XM Strengthens Global Presence Through Addition of Enigma Creative Solutions

Event and Experiential Agency to Boost Strategy, Creative and Digital Offerings

DAYTON, N.J., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact XM, a leading global event and experiential marketing agency, proudly announces the addition of Enigma Creative Solutions (ECS), an esteemed exhibition and event design agency headquartered in the United Kingdom. With this strategic union, Impact XM takes a significant leap forward in its growth trajectory, fortifying its position as a premier provider of innovative experiential solutions on a global scale. By integrating the award-winning talent and expertise of Enigma Creative Solutions, Impact XM reaffirms its commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences that captivate and engage audiences and elevate brands worldwide.

By leveraging Enigma Creative Solutions' expertise, particularly in the tech industry, Impact XM is poised to elevate its capabilities within the tech sector – which is already a strong focus for the agency. This strategic partnership will not only strengthen Impact XM's offerings in the technology space but also enhance its creative, strategic, and digital services across the board. Notably, Enigma's impressive client roster includes industry giants such as Dell, Boeing, and Qualcomm.

"Our shared vision and culture makes this a perfect fit," said Jared Pollacco, CEO of Impact XM. "This partnership unlocks exciting opportunities for our clients as they gain access to a broader range of expertise and a stronger global presence."

Jon Gowar, Managing Director of Enigma Creative Solutions, will become the primary leader of Impact XM's European operations as his expertise will drive growth in the region. Additionally, Dominic Softly, CEO of Enigma Creative Solutions, will play a key role in facilitating future growth initiatives for the business as he provides strategic guidance and industry insights to position the company in the market.

"The integration of Impact XM and Enigma is an exciting moment for us as we'll be able to offer clients an even more comprehensive suite of services and expertise," said Gowar.

"We are confident that with both agencies' combined expertise and shared commitment to innovation, Impact XM will redefine industry standards in event and experiential design," added Softly.

About Impact XM

Impact XM is a global, full-service event and experiential marketing agency with 50 years of creating ownable experiences custom-made for your brand, personalized to your audience, and designed to deliver the results you desire. All together this culminates into the right solution for you, and what they call X. well-crafted. Trusted by some of the world's most respected organizations, Impact XM clients operate across a variety of industries, including the Healthcare, Technology, and Industrial sectors. Headquartered in New Jersey, Impact XM maintains locations in Toronto, Las Vegas, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and London, England. More information can be found at http://www.impact-xm.com.

