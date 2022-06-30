Impact XM to Inspire Exploration, Connect Life Science Exhibitors from Global Healthcare Brands at Rethink: Healthcare 2022

Leading Event and Experiential Marketing Agency Focuses on the Latest Trends in Healthcare Congresses and What's to Come in the Future

DAYTON, N.J., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After over 15 years of hosting industry-leading events, Impact XM is excited to host Rethink: Healthcare 2022 in-person on Thursday, July 14 at Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, NJ. The one-day conference will offer healthcare marketers the opportunity to explore the latest in healthcare congresses through sessions that examine new trends, actionable insights and recent developments in engagement solutions and technology - all while networking with industry peers.

Rethink: Healthcare 2022

"We are thrilled that Rethink: Healthcare will be in person this year, giving healthcare marketers the opportunity to reconnect with their peers and reflect on what we've learned in the first half of 2022. During Rethink: Healthcare, we will come together to investigate the latest trends in healthcare marketing and consider future paths forward," said Impact XM CEO Jared Pollacco.

Impact XM will host a Cocktail Reception on July 13th at the Hyatt Regency Princeton for attendees to engage with their peers and network with industry leaders.

For the July 14th program, James C. Morris, Vice President of Client Services for Impact XM, will introduce this year's theme, Capturing Hearts and Minds, centering around the hearts and minds of human motivation in the congress environment.

In a powerful educational segment, Steve Mapes, VP Healthcare Strategy and Planning at Impact XM will reveal the results of their 2022 Healthcare Professional (HCP) Insights Study based on interviews with US and EU HCPs across a variety of specialties. They'll dig into their 2022 congress experiences and hear in their words how HCP preferences and behaviors have changed – and have not – so that we can improve how we can best design experiences and engagements for the future.

Continuing their philanthropic efforts, attendees will have the opportunity to fill backpacks with necessary school supplies and donate them to the local Boys and Girls Club.

In the closing segment, Looking Back to Look Forward, several congress organizers will share firsthand how congresses evolved throughout the pandemic.

Ending the day, attendees will experience the hands-on Technology and Solutions Fair, where the latest in engagement technology will be on display.

To learn more about Rethink: Healthcare, visit https://impact-xm.com/rethink-healthcare-2022/ . To attend, register at https://web.cvent.com/XDqnAa .

About Impact XM

Impact XM is a global, full-service event and experiential marketing agency with nearly 50 years of creating ownable experiences custom-made for your brand, personalized to your audience, and designed to deliver the results you desire. All together this culminates into the right solution for you, and what they call X. well-crafted. Trusted by some of the world's most respected organizations, Impact XM clients operate across a variety of industries, including the Healthcare, Technology, and Industrial sectors. Headquartered in New Jersey, Impact XM maintains locations in Toronto, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Washington D.C. and London, England. More information can be found at http://www.impact-xm.com .

