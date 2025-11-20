Impact100 Orange County Awards $100,000 Grant to Healing at the Well in Record-Breaking $108,000 Giving Year

Women-led collective giving group also awards $4,000 operational grants to Serving People in Need and Find Your Anchor

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact100 Orange County, a women-led collective giving organization, has awarded its 2025 $100,000 Grant to Healing at the Well, empowering the nonprofit to broaden grief support programs for widows and children navigating profound loss. The award was announced at Impact100 OC's Annual Presentation on November 12, and is part of a record-breaking $108,000 raised through member contributions this year.

Impact100 Orange County awards $100k to Healing at the Well Impact100 Orange County Awards 2025 Grants to Healing at the Well, SPIN OC and Find Your Anchor

The Impact100 model was built on a simple idea: when women come together, their collective giving creates outsized change. Each member contributes $1,000 annually, and together they fund a transformational grant that strengthens the local community. This year's fundraising milestone comes as grassroots giving plays an increasingly vital role to local nonprofits who are often stretched thin, providing not only critical funding, but a network of engaged partners.

"This grant marks a turning point—transforming what began as two women's stories of loss into a growing movement of hope and healing," said Healing at the Well in its announcement . "To our Impact100 OC community: thank you for believing in our mission."

Founded by Amy D'Arcy and Nicole Thomas, who transformed loss into purpose, Healing at the Well provides grief coaching, counseling and community to women and children in Orange County. The $100,000 grant will enable the organization to serve an additional 75 to 100 families.

"Healing at the Well exemplifies the heart of what Impact100 stands for," said Kenzie Vath, President and Founder of Impact100 OC. "Their impact reaches far beyond individual families and strengthens the fabric of our entire community."

This year's Impact100 OC grant finalists—Find Your Anchor, Healing at the Well, and SPIN OC (Serving People in Need)—were selected from more than 100 applications reviewed by Impact100 OC Grant Committees. Members conducted in-depth evaluations and site visits before casting votes ahead of the Annual Presentation event.

In addition to the $100,000 award, Impact100 Orange County granted two $4,000 operational grants to runner-up organizations SPIN OC and Find Your Anchor, recognizing their meaningful work in housing stability and mental health.

With these grants, Impact100 OC will have awarded $285,000 since its inception:

Representatives from every prior recipient were present at 2025's Annual Presentation, a testament to the lasting impact of the relationships that Impact100 OC forges with the nonprofits it partners with.

With every grant funded and every new member who joins, Impact100 Orange County demonstrates the power of collective giving—one woman, one donation, one community at a time.

About Impact100 Orange County: Impact100 Orange County unites women to amplify their giving power through collective philanthropy. Each member contributes $1,000 annually, combining funds to award a single, transformational grant that drives lasting change in Orange County. Since 2022, the organization has raised $285,000 for local nonprofits including Breast Cancer Solutions, Giving Children Hope, and Live Like Jojo.

Learn more or become a member at impact100orangecounty.org .

Media Contact: Marilyn Mead Brutoco, [email protected]

SOURCE Impact100 Orange County