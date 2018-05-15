ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years, certain colleges and specific majors have been receiving far many more applications from qualified students than they can handle, making them "impacted." With certain classes in specific majors being affected, students are having a harder time completing their degrees on time. Impacted classes and degrees are becoming an ever-increasing issue for faculty and students alike. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company that specializes in working with applications for income-driven repayment plans, understands that the damage from impacted classes on a student's education can be significant.

"Impacted classes create a less-than-welcoming environment within colleges, with all the students fighting to be one of the bodies that gets to fill the chairs within those classrooms," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "It creates an atmosphere of competition that isn't conducive to college success."

Not being able take the courses needed for getting a degree in a timely manner has severe impact on a student's life in many ways. The obvious is that the student has to remain at the college for longer periods of time, delaying his or her graduation and entrance into the workforce as well as hampering their personal life. The less obvious is the outward rippling effects that many people may not immediately think of.

For example, if a student has to stay enrolled longer at a college, it may mean having to take out more student loans to afford housing that is still accessible to the college campus. With anything, the more use it gets, the more likely that it will need updates or repairs; in the same way, the longer a student is enrolled in college, the more their electronics, cars and other items will need further funding to be maintained.

For certain students receiving financial aid, impacted classes could be an issue as well. If students only need one or two classes to complete their degree program, they may have to enroll in extra classes to have a full-time schedule required for certain financial aid. Those additional classes may cost extra in tuition, books and other supplies. Or the student might have to figure out how to afford those classes without some of the financial aid that they were previously receiving.

Impacted campuses and majors have a large chance to do significant damage to student loan borrowers. That damage could potentially take decades for borrowers to sort out on their own. Ameritech Financial is a private company that assists qualifying borrowers in filling out applications for income-driven repayment programs. Approved applicants may find it easier to get back on their feet after impacted courses tried to topple them over.

"Impacted courses affect more than just the length of time that a student is potentially at a college. And while there is no immediate fix to this problem, Ameritech Financial is doing what it can to assist those who might have gotten in over their heads with student loans because of them," said Knickerbocker.

