Impactful Broker-Dealer and RIA, Vanderbilt Financial Group, Announces New Chief Economist Role and Continues Growth Trend in Q2 of 2019

WOODBURY, N.Y., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Investment Firm, Vanderbilt Financial Group (VFG), is thrilled to announce Stewart Johnson has been named Chief Economist. Johnson joins the team at a pivotal moment of growth for the 2nd quarter of 2019 as Vanderbilt also welcomes 6 new advisors, representing over $200 Million AUM.

Vanderbilt Financial Group Chief Economist

"Stewart Johnson offers an incredibly unique perspective on the market shaped by his education, his extensive research and his life experiences. His weekly internal economic commentary adds great value to our advisors in distilling larger macroeconomic concepts into actionable ideas," stated Stephen Distante, Chief Entrepreneurial Officer of Vanderbilt Financial Group.

Filling the first Economist role in Vanderbilt's history, Stewart Johnson brings over 20 years' experience in economic research and investment philosophy. He has held research-based positions at Merrill Lynch, CIBC World Bank, and Lehman Brothers, to name a few, and holds degrees from two prestigious institutions – BA in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, and MBA in Finance from Columbia University.

In the spring of 2017, Stewart suffered a life-threatening health event that halted his career and sent him on a long road to recovery just to return to a baseline of normal in his everyday life. Stewart started the return to work process and has now achieved 100% recovery. This health issue became a catalytic moment for Stewart to question the impact his life and career was having on the world. As the Chief Economist at Vanderbilt, Stewart is passionate about the impact he can have environmentally and socially using his talents as a research analyst to strengthen the firm's overall economic house view while providing rigorous fundamental financial research and due diligence through an inclusionary, ESG-related lens.

Growth in Our Advisory: Vanderbilt Financial Group continues 2019 with explosive growth in our Advisory Services in New York and across the country. Below are a few of the entrepreneurial leaders who have joined the team as Financial Advisors in Q2.

"We see advisors overall moving more into the independent space. They are attracted to Vanderbilt for the resources and support we provide to entrepreneurial advisors to grow their practice on their terms," stated Joseph Trifiletti, Chief Operations Officer of Vanderbilt Financial Group.

Based in Missouri, Joseph Allen joined the firm in early February. His specialty lies in Options and Related Risk Management. Joe joined Vanderbilt from Mass Mutual.

Jeremy Brown is our newest addition on the west coast, based in Torrance, CA. With a focus on retirees and pre-retirees, Jeremy is dedicated to helping clients in their desire to achieve their financial goals to be able to enjoy the fruits of their labor as they enter a new phase of life.

Brett Goldstein joins the Woodbury, NY team as Senior Vice President of Wealth Management. A veteran of the industry, Brett hails from prominent financial institutions UBS, Oppenheimer & Co., and CIBC World Markets and sought out Vanderbilt for an independent, entrepreneurial way of doing business.

Erik Hayden transitioned to Vanderbilt in May 2019 as a Financial Advisor based in New York City. Originally an actor in Broadway shows and film, Erik transitioned to an advisor and helps to align values and investments to act as a positive force in environmental and social issues.

William McConville came to Vanderbilt at the end of May 2019 as a Financial Advisor in Glen Head, NY. William joins us from Wells Fargo Advisors and has over a decade of experience working directly with clients in their desire to achieve their financial goals. William is proud to be joining Vanderbilt which he describes as having "a large amount of resources with a small business, family atmosphere."

Albert Porto joined Vanderbilt in early April as Financial Advisor. He is located in our Woodbury, NY Headquarters and brings with him over 35 years of experience in the wealth management landscape. Previously, he was the Associate Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. and Janney Montgomery Scott.

About Vanderbilt Financial Group:

Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. Vanderbilt is known as "The Sustainable Broker-Dealer" and RIA for their commitment to providing financial advisors and their clients with access to values-aligned investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt's commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. Under the leadership of Chief Entrepreneurial Officer, Stephen Distante, Vanderbilt's culture has garnered multiple awards and was most recently named "Best Places to Work on Long Island" for 2018.

As a thought leader in the impact space, Vanderbilt Financial Group is dedicated to increasing the reach and impact of the financial services industry using the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals as a framework. Their education platform, Impact U, provides students, advisors and investors with unique opportunities to increase their impact investing knowledge through videos, podcasts and fun interactive exercises. Vanderbilt and CEO Steve Distante recently released a documentary short film "Impact," produced in partnership with Investment News, that sheds light on how purposeful entrepreneurship and impactful investments can help improve the world's greatest challenges. Interact with Impact U at www.ImpactU.me.

For more information on Vanderbilt Financial Group, please visit www.joinvanderbilt.com.

High-Res Photos and Interviews Available Upon Request to Jeso O'Neill, Director of Communications, at marketing@vanderbitsecurities.com, 631-845-5100.

Vanderbilt Financial Group is the marketing name for Vanderbilt Securities, LLC and its affiliates.

Securities offered through Vanderbilt Securities, LLC • Member: FINRA, SIPC • Registered with MSRB

Advisory Services offered through Vanderbilt Advisory Services, LLC

Related Images

stewart-johnson.jpg

Stewart Johnson

Vanderbilt Financial Group Chief Economist

vanderbilt-financial-group.png

Vanderbilt Financial Group

best-places-to-work-logo.png

Best Places to Work Logo

Vanderbilt Financial Group was a "2018 Best Places to Work on Long Island" Recipient.

SOURCE Vanderbilt Financial Group

Related Links

http://www.joinvanderbilt.com

