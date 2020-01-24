Impactful Investment Firm, Vanderbilt Financial Group, Announces Promotion of Jeso O'Neill to Chief Marketing Officer

WOODBURY, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Investment Firm, Vanderbilt Financial Group (VFG), is thrilled to announce the promotion of Jeso O'Neill to the position of Chief Marketing Officer. Jeso became a member of Vanderbilt leadership in 2018. She leads the strategy and execution of all marketing and communications initiatives, working closely with the executive team to bring vision to reality.

Photo Credit: Arion Doerr

"Jeso is a creative force in the world - helping to disrupt an industry steeped in tradition to really accomplish a vision of sustainability, equity and inclusion. Her commitment to environmentalism and diversity shines through every project, communications piece, and film we release," stated Steve Distante, Founder & Chairman of Vanderbilt Financial Group.

Jeso has over a decade of experience working in marketing and communications for NYC's arts and culture sector before radically transitioning her life into a career focused on sustainable business. Jeso draws from her background in experimental and avant-garde performance to influence her unique creative focus and collaborative approach to marketing, communications and experiential event management. Jeso received her Master's in Business Administration (M.B.A.) from Baruch College in Manhattan with a concentration in Sustainability and Entrepreneurship.

"With the addition of Jeso, 40% of the Vanderbilt management team are women compared to 19% of C-Suite positions being held by women in Financial Services. Our team works diligently to ensure representation and visibility of women in leadership and Jeso is a driving force in making that happen," says Heidi Distante, CEO of Vanderbilt Financial Group. (Source: McKinsey & Co.)

Through this promotion, Jeso will oversee the continued build-out of the Vanderbilt Financial Group and Impact U brands, while also assisting Financial Advisors on communications and marketing tactics to build out their individual practices. Utilizing her artistic production background, she also collaborates with Chairman & Founder Steve Distante on his foray into documentary filmmaking through Vanderbilt's subsidiary production company, ImpactU.Film. Their latest film, "Igniting Impact", features the stories of eight entrepreneurs using their businesses to solve some of the world's greatest environmental and social issues. As producer of the film and subsequent roadshow, "Igniting Impact" has been shown globally in venues ranging from arts cinemas, film festivals, the United Nations, conferences, higher educational programs, such as Babson College, and many more.

About Vanderbilt Financial Group: Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. Vanderbilt is known as "The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm" for their commitment to providing Financial Advisors and their clients with access to values-aligned investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt's commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. Under the leadership of the impactful husband and wife team, Steve and Heidi Distante, Vanderbilt's culture has garnered multiple awards and was most recently named "Best Places to Work on Long Island" for two years in a row, 2018 and 2019.

For more information on Vanderbilt Financial Group, please visit www.joinvanderbilt.com.

About Impact U and ImpactU.Film: As a thought leader in the impact space, Vanderbilt is dedicated to increasing the reach and impact of the Financial Services industry using the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals as a framework. Their education platform, Impact U, provides students, advisors and investors with unique opportunities to increase their impact investing knowledge through videos, podcasts and fun interactive exercises. Vanderbilt and Chairman Steve Distante recently released a documentary short film "Igniting Impact," shedding light on how purposeful entrepreneurship and impactful investments can help improve the world's greatest challenges. Interact with Impact U at www.ImpactU.me.

For more information, please contact marketing@vanderbitsecurities.com or 631-845-5100.

Vanderbilt Financial Group is the marketing name for Vanderbilt Securities, LLC and its affiliates. Securities offered through Vanderbilt Securities, LLC • Member: FINRA, SIPC • Registered with MSRB • Advisory Services offered through Vanderbilt Advisory Services, LLC

Related Images

vanderbilt-financial-group.jpg

Vanderbilt Financial Group Announces Promotion of Jeso O'Neill to Chief Marketing Officer

Photo Credit: Arion Doerr

SOURCE Vanderbilt Financial Group

Related Links

http://www.joinvanderbilt.com

