Impactio Introduces New Networking Experience for Scholars to Celebrate Hitting 10,000 Users Milestone in 10 Months

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impactio, a leading academic impact analytics and networking platform just reached a significant milestone: there are now 10,000 scholars coming together and building the academic community on Impactio.

Only 10 months after launching the platform, Impactio has become the most powerful emerging network for academic communities. Impactio's newest revamping, coming on the heels of the 10,000 users celebration, strengthens the network among scientists and researchers even more than its already impressive features did. The enhancements include the addition of Connections, Invitations, and Explore Network features and the optimization of Messenger and Post features.

These new features empower users with additional connections in professional research fields, but they do even more than that. As the COVID-19 pandemic era continues to shift the way the world is run, Impactio breaks geographical boundaries and catalyzes more interaction online. Go HERE to explore Impactio's new features immediately.

It has always been Impactio's mission to strengthen networks and connections between scientists and researchers. Impactio empowers researchers with more collaborations in academic research fields by offering revolutionary work and new features. But now more than ever, it's essential for academic researchers to break down those regional borders and make the most of online interactions.

Impactio's rollout of the redesigned platform includes processes that make it easier for scholars to interact and engage in an academic-based community of like-minded individuals.

What's New:

Custom Personal Profile Visibility: Control what your public profile looks like.

Discover Feed: Explore relevant posts, interact with peers, and follow the research trends.

Write a Post: Share research accomplishments, news, or thoughts with the community.

Explore Network: Build a professional network by connecting with researchers and sending instant messages.

Create Lab Page: Showcase scientific work and make connections with labs worldwide.

More powerful engagement and management tools are part of Impactio's new networking design, making it easier to discover global researchers by viewing academic contributions, impact analytics, posts, and other important information. It also makes it simpler to connect with scholars and boost the growth of collaborations. Your opportunities to share your research increase. Whether you're looking to connect with prospective employers, research agencies, universities, grant review committees, partners, or colleagues, it's all streamlined with Impactio.

Impactio continues to develop one of the most emerging academic impact analytics and professional networking platforms for global academics. By regularly improving and innovating its platform to address researchers' needs, it has grown rapidly and continues to expand. In 2021, we look forward to more academic professionals joining us on Impactio. Researchers will discover outstanding team members through the platform, and exciting new projects will be initiated worldwide with teams in our Impactio Lab.

About Impactio, Inc.

Founded in 2018, Impactio is America's leading platform of academic impact analytics and reputation management designed for scientists and researchers. Impactio catalyzes global scientific and technological advancement by developing various innovative cloud-based software and services to make scientific communication more effective, ultimately helping scientists and researchers be more productive and successful. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Impactio is made with love and passion for technology by alumni from the EECS Department at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Stanford University, and Rice University.

History of Impactio

As a PhD candidate and research fellow at the EECS department at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Lawrence Shay realized the needs and advantages of using visualized charts and quantitative metrics to demonstrate the academic impact of highly achieved individuals. However, there was no such tool available at the time. Shay later founded Impactio with his technology team in 2018 and launched its flagship website service in early 2020. The vision of Impactio is to integrate various innovative online services within its flagship platform catering to technological professionals to help them be more productive and succeed. Shay was admitted to patent bar and is an active patent practitioner licensed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to practice in patent cases.

The ripples around the Impactio logo represent the research contributions that impact the scientific and academic community.

