ImpactNFT Alliance Bridges Traditional Asian Art Collectors to the Metaverse with Hybrid Exhibition

The ImpactNFT Exhibition, curated by the Alliance in partnership with Project Ark and Sovereign Art Foundation , will be held at the Soho House Hong Kong from October 15-24, 2021. It is also accessible online at OpenSea.io , Project-Ark.co and ImpactNFT.org , and in the Metaverse . This hybrid model makes the exhibition accessible to Metaverse natives while including traditional investors and art collectors looking to mint, and purchase at auction, their very first NFTs.

Supported by DeFi platform MANTRA DAO , the initiative invites both NFT newcomers and seasoned collectors to experience this unique opportunity and purchase artworks made for global impact projects built around the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals , which include climate actions as well as social targets such as access to education and gender equality.

"We want to show the world the power of NFTs for social and environmental impact by creating a win-win for artists, charities, and our partners," says Roy Weissbach, Business Development Advisor at Project Ark and its parent company Carbonbase. "The ImpactNFT Exhibition is spotlighting projects merging art and technology to change the face of sustainability forever."

The exhibition showcases Impact NFTs from Sovereign Art Foundation, Earth.Org , and Project Ark's Genesis Drop , as well as SnarkySharkz and Purple Penguin . Also on display are stunning artworks by VintageMozart in support of the Nashulai Maasai Conservancy in East Africa, and by DOT, an art collective presenting NFTs by eight Mexican artists minted for charity.

"We are proud to present a selection of shortlisted artworks from the 2021 Sovereign Asian Art Prize in digital form," says Tiffany Pinkstone, Sovereign Art Foundation Executive Director. "For our first NFT project, it is an honor to be exhibiting alongside a host of important local and international charitable projects, and to harness this new artistic medium for a worthwhile cause."

Anti-wildlife trafficking group Break The Chain will provide augmented reality (AR) experiences onsite with a parallel Metaverse demonstration hosted by The Nemesis .

Each night of the exhibition will feature curated programs and talks to shed light on NFTs as an emerging technology at the intersection of code, community and conservation that can help society pave the way towards achieving carbon neutrality. To RSVP, register by October 11.

About

ImpactNFT Alliance's mission is to ignite and accelerate impact creation by galvanizing web3 projects around the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals using NFTs. Bringing together a vibrant community of all those interested in Impact, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain, the ImpactNFT.org platform aims to catalyse a cross-industry alliance that can promote, explore and discuss ideas where NFTs can be used to drive positive SDG impact.

Project Ark, created in partnership between Carbonbase and World Wildlife Fund Panda Labs, is an international team offering solutions to creators, collectors, and corporates who want to realize the promise of ImpactNFTs. As a founding member of the ImpactNFT Alliance, Project Ark works with global NGOs to create the standards and mechanisms of ImpactNFTs for the community to adopt and use.

Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) is a charitable organization founded in 2003 to recognize, support and promote contemporary art talent, and to bring the therapeutic benefits of art to disadvantaged children. They administer contemporary art prizes for professional artists and students of art, the most established being The Sovereign Asian Art Prize. SAF also fund and run programs that use expressive arts to support children from low-income backgrounds and for children with special educational needs.

