ImpactQA Achieves Tricentis Solutions Partner Status, Expanding AI-Led Quality Engineering Capabilities for Global Enterprises

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpactQA, a global leader in Quality Engineering and AI-driven Software Testing solutions, today announced that it has been named a Tricentis Solutions Partner, strengthening its ability to deliver scalable, business-aligned testing solutions for complex enterprise ecosystems.

This recognition reinforces ImpactQA's expertise in leveraging Tricentis' continuous testing platform, including Tricentis Tosca, to help enterprises accelerate digital transformation across SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft Dynamics environments. As organizations modernize core systems, the need for faster, risk-based, AI-powered testing has become critical.

Through this partnership, ImpactQA will expand its capabilities in delivering end-to-end quality engineering services, including test automation and intelligent test optimization. The collaboration drives joint go-to-market initiatives to help enterprises achieve efficient, low-risk delivery.

"We are excited to welcome ImpactQA as a Tricentis Solutions Partner," said Dan Stilwell, SVP - Professional Services at Tricentis. "ImpactQA brings strong domain expertise in enterprise applications and a clear focus on AI-led testing. Together, we aim to help organizations achieve faster releases with greater confidence while driving measurable quality outcomes."

ImpactQA has a strong track record delivering testing solutions for large enterprise programs, particularly SAP S/4HANA transformations and complex technology landscapes. Its focus on AI-driven testing and autonomous quality engineering aligns with Tricentis' vision of continuous testing at scale.

"This partnership marks an important milestone in our growth journey," said Jyoti Prasad (JP) Bhatt, Founder and CEO of ImpactQA. "Becoming a Tricentis Solutions Partner strengthens our ability to deliver next-generation quality engineering solutions powered by AI. As enterprises navigate increasingly complex digital transformations, our combined capabilities will enable them to achieve speed, efficiency, and confidence in their software releases."

ImpactQA plans to further invest in Tricentis-certified talent and deepen collaboration to support enterprise clients across manufacturing, energy, financial services, and retail.

About ImpactQA

ImpactQA is a global Quality Engineering and Software Testing provider, specializing in AI-driven Test Automation for platforms such as SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft Dynamics 365. It partners with Fortune 500 enterprises to accelerate digital transformation through reliable testing solutions, with delivery centers across the U.S., U.K., and India, and expertise in autonomous testing and domain-led quality engineering.

About Tricentis

Tricentis is a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering, helping enterprises accelerate digital transformation by reducing the time, cost, and risk of software releases through its AI-driven, codeless testing platform.

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Gabriella Fenton

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www.impactqa.com

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SOURCE ImpactQA