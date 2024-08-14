ImpactQA Welcomes Vikasini Iesukapalli - Director of SAP and AI/ML Practice

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpactQA is delighted to announce the appointment of Vikasini Iesukapalli as Director of SAP and AI/ML Practice. In her role, Vikasini will spearhead the organization's initiatives to advance SAP projects and oversee the growth of ImpactQA's innovative GenAI Products and Solutions.

With over 15 years of experience in SAP and AI/ML technologies, Vikasini has consistently led transformative projects and driven product success across various sectors. Her extensive expertise will be a valuable asset to the ImpactQA leadership team.

"Having Vikasini join our team is a significant addition," said JP Bhatt, CEO of ImpactQA. "Her deep understanding of Energy, Utilities, and Oil & Gas business and the SAP Testing landscape, coupled with her consistent record of driving business success, will strengthen our capability to provide exceptional solutions to our global clients."

Prior to joining ImpactQA, Vikasini held significant roles at Mercedes Benz, Wipro, Shell, and Exxon Mobil. She led the development of innovative products, provided intricate data analysis to streamline strategic decisions, and effectively managed cross-functional teams to deliver exceptional outcomes. She is based out of Houston.

"This is an exciting opportunity for me," said Vikasini Iesukapalli. "ImpactQA's commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with my professional ethos. I am particularly eager to collaborate with the organization's talented teams to explore new technological frontiers and create solutions that exceed client expectations. Together, we will drive groundbreaking advancements in SAP Testing and Intelligent Technologies while ensuring our clients achieve their strategic objectives and remain at the forefront of their industries."

About ImpactQA:

ImpactQA is a leading software testing and QA consulting company trusted by Fortune 500 companies and startups alike for ensuring the quality, reliability, and performance of their applications. With a global presence and a strong focus on emerging technologies, ImpactQA helps organizations accelerate their digital transformation journey through innovative QA solutions.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company has delivery centers in the US, UK and India. ImpactQA serves a multitude of industries, including BFSI, Oil & Gas, Energy and Utilities, Retail and E-Commerce, Food and beverages, Supply Chain, and Manufacturing.

Contact details: Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 (469) 891-7117

