Impact's New Public Lecture Series Tackles Racial Tensions Within The Church

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, March 21st at 11AM, Dr. Korie Edwards, Associate Professor of Sociology at The Ohio State University, will be facilitating a lecture entitled: "Disentangling Culture, Ethnicity, and Race" at Impact Church located at 1253 New Market Avenue in South Plainfield, NJ. Dr. Edwards will lend her expertise to explain the difference between words that are triggering yet misunderstood in today's society. This lecture is the first in Impact Church's new Culture & Community Lecture Series.

Culture & Community Lecture Series

In an effort to help the Church become a safe space for conversations pertaining to race, Impact Church's Culture and Community Lecture Series is where a host of notable scholars from across the country will facilitate open dialogues for the community-at-large to address various perspectives of the issue throughout the calendar year. The purpose of these lectures is to increase positive self-esteem in members of the African-American community while providing a space for other races to gain genuine understanding regarding how to acknowledge and accommodate our cultural differences.

"Those who embrace diversity often do so through a tainted lens of race. Congregations on Sunday mornings are a prime example. While churches should be one of the most diverse places on Earth, Sunday mornings remain one of the most segregated days of the week," said Bishop De'Andre Salter, Senior Pastor at Impact Church. "The misgivings of race, result in white people being uncomfortable attending African-American churches and African-Americans sacrificing their culture in order to be accepted into white churches."

Society's heightened sensitivity toward racial identity has created a need for there to be a space free of judgment, hostility, and bias where information can be shared in an informative and constructive way. It's at this public lecture that all who desire to better themselves and their communities by growing in knowledge and understanding, will gain a perspective that will bring us one step closer to racial healing.

Impact Church is a non-denominational Christian church located at 1253 New Market Avenue in South Plainfield, NJ where people are trained to be intentional with their time, talent, and money. Bishop De'Andre Salter serves as the Senior Pastor. For more information, visit http://www.church4impact.com or call (908) 222-9990.

Contact:

Sherri Jones

908-222-9990 ext. 16

234872@email4pr.com

SOURCE Impact Church