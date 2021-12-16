Impartner Announces 6th Annual Global Awards

"We simply could not be prouder of and more honored to serve our customer base of world-leading corporations," said Curtis Brinkerhoff, Impartner's VP of Customer Success. "There are so many great examples of how companies have taken their channel performance to the next level using our technology, which continues to be ever more critical in an environment where it continues to be challenging to be on the ground. The indirect channel is more important now than ever before. The selection process is always difficult, but this year's winners truly stand out for their bar-raising efforts in a crowd of very talented channel professionals."

To learn best practices from this year's winners, click here. For a demo on how Impartner can help you deliver these kinds of results and accelerate the performance of your channel by an average of 32.3 percent, click here.

The news of this integration continues an ongoing stream of news from the fast-growing channel management technology provider, including recently raising $50 million in funding, led by growth equity investment firm Brighton Park Capital ("Brighton Park"). The company also recently launched Impartner PX™ PartnerExperience — a sleek, revolutionary PRM interface built from the ground up for partners. Impartner PX positions the business enablement data partners need to manage their pipeline and grow their business front and center, eliminating the need to dig through marketing-driven websites to find information. In addition, Impartner was just named the No. 1 and global winner on its Vendor Selection Matrix for Partner Management Automation (PMA) and is already a leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020."

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

Follow Impartner on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Impartner Contact:

Kerry Desberg

Impartner

[email protected]

SOURCE Impartner