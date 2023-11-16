Impartner Announces Distinguished Speakers for Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24







Lineup for February event includes leaders from BigCommerce, Finastra, Proofpoint, and others

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of reseller and partner management technologies, today announced key additions to its agenda for ImpartnerCon 2024, highlighting top speakers and panel discussions at its 7th annual customer and industry event.

Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24 will be held February 5-7, 2024 at the J.W. Marriott Marquis Hotel in Miami, Florida. Impartner is thrilled to present a lineup of distinguished speakers who represent a diverse range of industries, promising to deliver dynamic perspectives on channel management and partner ecosystems.

Impartner follows up on the announcement of its keynote speakers Jay McBain, Chief Analyst, Canalys and Tiffani Bova, former Growth Evangelist at Salesforce, and former Research Fellow at Gartner, with spectacular speaker list expansion for ImpartnerCon '24:

  • Speaking CFO: Communicating Partner Value & Securing CFO Buy-In with Heather Harlos, Senior Director of Global Partner Enablement and Programs at Proofpoint, Hayley Boushka, Senior Global Channel Programs Manager at Proofpoint, and Rémi Thomas, CFO at Proofpoint.
     
  • The CRO's Ecosystem Agenda: Building an Enterprise Co-Selling Model with Brent Thurrell, CRO of BeyondTrust, and Rob Spee, SVP of Global Channel and Alliances at BeyondTrust.
     
  • How To Build an Always-On Digital Partner Ecosystem Experience with Steven Newton, Digital Transformation Lead at Finastra.
     
  • Empowering Your Organization and Partner Ecosystem with Enablement Strategies with Bessie Howorth, Senior Manager of Partner Experience at BigCommerce, and Devon Plopper, Senior Strategic Partner Enablement Manager at BigCommerce.
     
  • State of Global Partner Operations Excellence with panelists Adina Alexa, Partner Enablement Platform Manager at Vertiv, Dinara Bakirova, Global Head of Channel Operations at Lookout, and BigCommerce's Devon Plopper and Bessie Howorth.

"Now in its 7th year, ImpartnerCon '24 will bring together hundreds of partnership professionals for hands-on training, networking and more," said Dave R Taylor, CMO at Impartner. "We are excited to offer world-class expertise with this talented group of leading industry specialists. Attendees can expect actionable insights and key takeaways that they can bring back to their own work. Come grow with us!"

View the Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24 Agenda here.

About Impartner
Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

