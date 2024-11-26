Impartner Announces Key Industry Speakers for Multiply ImpartnerCon World Tour Events in Boston and New York City

Speakers for Multiply ImpartnerCon's Boston and NYC events include leaders from HubSpot, AvePoint, Rectangle Health, Confluent and others

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the leader in partner relationship management (PRM), today unveiled the dynamic agenda and distinguished speakers for the upcoming Multiply ImpartnerCon World Tour events in Boston and New York City. Taking place December 2-3, 2024, at Convene One Boston Place and December 4-5, 2024, at The Standard Hotel Highline in New York City, these events bring together top experts and executives to share actionable insights on building, scaling, and optimizing partner ecosystems.

ImpartnerCon has established itself as the go-to gathering for executives, partner managers, and industry leaders seeking to elevate their partnership strategies. This year's Boston and New York City events will feature prominent speakers from global brands like HubSpot, AvePoint, Confluent, and others, offering attendees a wealth of expertise through compelling sessions, fireside chats, and real-world case studies.

"This year, we've taken Multiply ImpartnerCon on the road, transforming it from a once-a-year gathering into a world tour designed to meet our users where they are," said Dave R Taylor, CMO at Impartner. "Think of it as taking the spotlight on tour—bringing the same world-class expertise, actionable insights, and transformative strategies to local stages. Whether you join us in Boston, New York, or beyond, this is your chance to light up your partner program and accelerate its success."

Featured Speakers and Sessions:

Boston – Fireside Chat with HubSpot and Impartner.

Join Scott Brinker , VP of Ecosystems at HubSpot, and Dave R Taylor, CMO at Impartner, for a candid discussion on ecosystem innovation.

Boston and New York – Mastering Partner Program ROI: Data-Driven Strategies for Partner Ecosystem Success. Featuring Brad Pace , COO at Impartner.





Featuring , COO at Impartner. New York – Streamlining Partner Case Management: AvePoint's Efficiency Journey. Sam Valme , Sr. Director US Channel Sales at AvePoint, shares insights on driving accountability and growth through effective partner case management.





, Sr. Director US Channel Sales at AvePoint, shares insights on driving accountability and growth through effective partner case management. New York – Adapting for Growth: Rectangle Health's Strategic Partner Program Management. A joint session with Sam Iverson , Sr. Director, Digital Operations at Rectangle Health, and Rebecca Russo , Sr. Manager, Partner Operations at Rectangle Health.

Impartner is excited to welcome ChannelAssist, experts in channel engagement and incentives, as a sponsor starting with the New York City event. Crossbeam, the collaborative data platform driving valuable partnerships, will sponsor both Boston and New York City. These sponsors enhance the tour experience and set the stage for impactful connections in 2025.

Impartner is also inviting current customers to submit nominations for the Partnership Excellence Awards 2025, recognizing outstanding achievements in partner relationship management. These prestigious awards celebrate companies that have demonstrated exceptional success in building and optimizing their partner ecosystems. The entre deadline is December 31, 2024, and winners will be announced at the end of January and celebrated virtually and on the Multiply ImpartnerCon World Tour in 2025.

View the city agendas for the Multiply ImpartnerCon World Tour 2024.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most awarded provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions. These tools empower organizations worldwide to effectively manage partner relationships, drive demand through partners, and accelerate revenue via indirect sales channels. For more information, visit impartner.com.

Contact information: Lola Phonpadith, [email protected]

