Impartner Appoints Curtis Brinkerhoff as Chief Revenue Officer

02 Nov, 2023

Company veteran joins leadership team; sets sights on next phase of growth

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of reseller and partner management technologies, is excited to announce the appointment of Curtis Brinkerhoff as Chief Revenue Officer.

Brinkerhoff is taking on the role of Chief Revenue Officer, succeeding Bill Curran, who has been with Impartner since September 2020. Impartner would like to thank Curran for his valuable contributions over the years and for his unmatched commitment to Impartner customers, employees and partners. Brinkerhoff, who recently served as Impartner's EVP of Enterprise Solutions, previously held the role of EVP of Sales, Customer Success and Support between 2016 to 2021.

"It is an honor and privilege to serve in this role at such a great company," said Brinkerhoff. "I'm passionate about the work we're doing here at Impartner and see immense potential in our team. Together, I'm excited to identify new opportunities for collaboration, innovation and continued success with our customers."

Brinkerhoff will continue to refine Impartner's growth strategies and align high-performing teams to go after new customers, industry segments and geographies that could benefit from a world-class partner experience. He steps into this role amid Impartner hitting several key company milestones, such as the development of its 7th annual award-winning event, ImpartnerCon '24, and a series of product updates and integrations, such as the launch of its Partner Referral solution.

An industry veteran, Brinkerhoff brings a wide breadth of channel expertise accumulated over 20 years in building cutting-edge SaaS companies. With many prospects in the channel space currently on the job market, Brinkerhoff's journey is a testament to the hard work needed to navigate both the intricacies and nuances of partner ecosystems as well as capture the opportunities on the horizon. 

Brinkerhoff's elevation is the latest in a string of recent appointments, exemplifying Impartner's commitment to strengthening its leadership team to better serve customers in today's business environment.

About Impartner
Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

