Impartner Celebrates New Industry Recognition and Leadership Team Expansion

Impartner

30 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

Impartner appoints CFO and wins three notable business and industry awards

SALT LAKE CITY, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of reseller and partner management technologies, today announced the appointment of Brent Taylor as Chief Financial Officer and three industry award wins: a Silver Stevie® Award for ImpartnerCON, Silver Stevie Award for Impartner's proprietary solution Google Ads for the Channel, and recognition in CRN®'s 2023 Women of the Channel list.

Brent Taylor joins Impartner as its CFO
Impartner today welcomes Brent Taylor to its executive team as CFO. Taylor brings over 13 years' experience leading high-growth companies through major change. During his tenure at Imagine Learning, Taylor developed adept business acumen, which he utilized to oversee multiple acquisitions that drove offerings and topline growth. He holds a bachelor's degree in business from Utah Valley University and a master's degree in business from Brigham Young University.

"Through customer-focused solutions, we continue to innovate our product to meet customer goals and further strengthen our leadership team to help channel teams thrive," said Joe Wang, Chairman and CEO at Impartner. "I'm proud of the recent recognition our team has received for their hard work and look forward to witnessing Brent's impact here at Impartner."

Impartner's most recent award wins further exemplify the company's profound mark on the industry and significance as the leader in partner management solutions:

  • Silver Stevie Award for Brand Engagement Event: Impartner's most recent annual customer summit, ImpartnerCON 2022, was awarded a Silver Stevie Event Award for Brand Engagement. ImpartnerCON is one of the world's largest vendor-led channel industry events, gathering the most influential channel leaders and industry speakers to collaborate, celebrate, and deep dive into future-forward content. This is the summit's second award win of 2023, following its Utah Business SAMY win earlier this year.
  • Silver Stevie Award for Relationship Management Solution: Impartner was also awarded a Silver Stevie for Relationship Management Solution Award for its proprietary solution developed in partnership with Google— Google Ads for the Channel, which allows brands to centrally create and implement local Google Ads campaigns for all of their channel partners, and unlike other methods, it requires zero effort at the local level.
  • CRN's 2023 Women of the Channel List: Amy Henderson, Impartner Sales Director, was named to its Women of the Channel list for 2023, which recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry. Henderson's career within the Channel has spanned over 16 years running various Channel Alliance and Reseller teams.

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.

About Impartner
Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

