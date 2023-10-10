Impartner Delivers Secure and Seamless Access for Partner Ecosystems with Impartner IdP

News provided by

Impartner

10 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

Impartner's newest product update brings enhanced security and ease of use benefits to partners via a single login

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of reseller and partner management technologies, today announced its newest product enhancement, Impartner IdP, for providing services to store and manage its clients' digital identities. The Identity Provider (IdP), IAS - SAML 2.0, marks yet another step in Impartner's best-in-class ecosystem management platform approach through low- or no-code, self-service deployment.

With this new release, Impartner has taken the most common integration requirement and made it available to all of its customers. In order to create a smooth and all-encompassing partner portal, Impartner IdP implements Single Sign-On in a manner that accommodates various integrations without imposing any extra demands on users.

Key features include:

  • Customers that do not already have an IdP can now configure Impartner as the IdP using SAML 2.0
  • Customers can configure their Integration Single Sign-On directly in Impartner PRM without professional services
  • Customers have the option to use their own IdP and plug Impartner into it, or use Impartner's provided IdP to hook into other integrations.

This product update comes on the heels of the recent focus on corporations establishing a solid cybersecurity posture due to the new SEC disclosures. In addition to providing enhanced security that meets regulations, Impartner IdP enables companies to strengthen their tech stack without the investment and management of a new solution.

"In today's digital landscape, security and user convenience are critical to the success of every business. By simplifying the login process, improving security, and reducing administrative overhead, we're ensuring partners can focus on their work without the hassle of managing multiple credentials," said Gary Sabin, VP of Product Management at Impartner. "This latest enhancement reflects our dedication to delivering a seamless – and secure – experience to partner ecosystems."

About Impartner
Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

Media Contacts

Chelsea Rider
Impartner
[email protected]

Walker Sands for Impartner
[email protected]

SOURCE Impartner

Also from this source

Impartner Reveals Cutting-edge Solutions Marketplace, Reimagining Partner Collaboration

Impartner Reveals Cutting-edge Solutions Marketplace, Reimagining Partner Collaboration

Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of reseller and partner management technologies, is excited to announce Solutions...
Impartner Doubles Down on Revenue Analytics with PartnerTap Integration

Impartner Doubles Down on Revenue Analytics with PartnerTap Integration

Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of reseller and partner management technologies, today announced its strategic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.