Impartner Honored with Two Golds and a Silver in Annual IT World and CEO World Awards

The IT World Awards® from Network Products Guide are the world's premier information technology awards honoring achievements and recognitions in every facet of the IT industry. The CEO World Awards encompass the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, CEO excellence studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world. More than 80 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2018 award winners.

"We're incredibly humbled by this esteemed industry and peer recognition," said Impartner CEO Joe Wang. "It's a powerful testament to our team, our products and the value we bring to our customers everywhere around the world to help them drive revenue through their indirect channels.

The awards marks another important milestone in Impartner's history, which has been on a fast-track since the company's acquisition just over three years ago. In that time, the company has introduced a stream of industry-first innovations to make Impartner PRM the industry's most powerful, easy-to-update platform in the market; grown revenue 300 percent and number of employees by 5 times; expanded into multiple markets globally; increased the number of customers by 7 times; closed a new round of funding from Emergence Capital; recently closed an acquisition focused on helping vendors amplify their branding to and through partners; added host of blue-chip clients from Splunk to ZenDesk, driving its base of partners signing into portals using Impartner technology to nearly 7 million; and won more than 35 national and international awards. For more information, take a demo at https://www.impartner.com/demo/

About the CEO World Awards

CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring CEOs and organizations of all types and sizes in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America. Learn more about the CEO World Awards at www.ceoworldawards.com

About NPG's IT World Awards

As industry's leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. To learn more, visit www.networkproductsguide.com

About Impartner

Impartner delivers the industry's most advanced SaaS-based Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner PRM is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com , or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

