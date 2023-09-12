Impartner Marks Three Years as a Partner Management Grid Leader with the Latest G2 Fall 2023 Report

News provided by

Impartner

12 Sep, 2023, 16:58 ET

G2 Fall 2023 Report ranks Impartner as No.1 in Mid-Market, Enterprise, and Overall Partner Management while maintaining leader ranking in Through-Channel Marketing and Partner Ecosystems Platform Grids

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, today reaffirms itself as market leader revealing its continued No. 1 ranking for Partner Management in G2's 2023 Fall Report. Consistent with last quarter's results, Impartner is positioned first across Overall Partner Management, Enterprise, and Mid-Market customer reviews. This report from G2, the world's largest and most trusted software review marketplace, maintains Impartner's status as the top performer in the channel marketing space.

Continue Reading
Impartner Ranks No.1 in the Overall G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management
Impartner Ranks No.1 in the Overall G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management
Impartner Ranks No.1 in the G2 Enterprise Grid® Report for Partner Management
Impartner Ranks No.1 in the G2 Enterprise Grid® Report for Partner Management
Impartner Ranks No.1 in the G2 Mid-Market Grid® Report for Partner Management
Impartner Ranks No.1 in the G2 Mid-Market Grid® Report for Partner Management

"Impartner basks in the ongoing recognition of day-to-day users, along with the recent top rankings from analyst groups," said Dave R Taylor, Impartner CMO. "Our partner management solutions have evolved into the de facto 'go-to' standard for companies starting or scaling their partner ecosystems. Today's G2 report validates our hard work and the value we bring to our users."

Impartner has remained a leader for twelve consecutive quarters and recently received five new leader badges in: Leader Americas Regional Grid® Report for Partner Management, Leader Americas Regional Grid® Report for Through-Channel Marketing, Leader Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for Partner Management, No. 1 Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid® Report for Partner Management, and No. 1 Americas Regional Grid® Report for Partner Management.

The company remained a leader on the Through-Channel Marketing Grid Report for the sixth quarter in a row and on the Partner Ecosystems Platforms Grid, a new category that Impartner was established as a leader in this summer.

Additionally, Impartner maintained its No. 1 spot in Overall Partner Management for six consecutive months. Supplemental findings from the report include:

  • Impartner has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating from 400+ G2 reviews
  • 91% of Impartner customers are likely to recommend Impartner's platform
  • 91% of customers are satisfied with the ease of doing business with Impartner

A verified mid-market user reiterated these results: "Impartner provides a powerful, heavily customizable, and full PRM solution. It is a very clean integration with CRM which leaves much less administrative work for the user. Impartner has solved my problem of being able to work on deals in tandem with partners while keeping our CRM fully up to date."

Every three months, G2 releases its quarterly reports, ranking the 100,000+ software sellers and products listed on G2.com across several categories. These ranks are based on various factors, like verified reviews gathered from their user community as well as data from online sources and social networks.

Since last quarter's G2 report, Impartner has finalized two major product updates. Its new Partner Marketplace allows vendors to connect prospective customers directly to qualified channel partners, providing a way for partners to showcase themselves on the vendor's main website and generate demand from that connection in record time. Impartner also introduced a Partner Referral solution with revolutionary Referral Links generation. This new influencer marketing technology is the key to unlocking infinite go-to-market selling strategies for reseller networks across all industries.

About Impartner
Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

Media Contacts:
Chelsea Rider
Impartner
[email protected] 

Walker Sands for Impartner
[email protected] 

SOURCE Impartner

Also from this source

Impartner Announces 7th Annual Customer and Industry Event

Impartner Sponsors Catalyst 2023 and Reveals Analytics Studio Update at the Partnership Leaders' Event

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.