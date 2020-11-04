Impartner Named a Leader in Partner Relationship Management by Independent Research Firm

"In 2020 and moving into 2021, the channel has never been more important to helping companies have feet on the ground when they can no longer be there in person," said Impartner VP of Product Gary Sabin. "We are proud to be recognized as a leader for our PRM platform, which is the choice of corporations worldwide that turn to us to help them accelerate the performance of their channel an average of 32.3 percent* in the first year of use alone. We're also particularly excited to receive the highest score possible in the product innovation roadmap criterion for the assurance it provides that we help future proof companies' business as we move into 2021 and what we anticipate to be continued, unprecedented shifts in the market."

In addition to the company's expanding channel technology portfolio, the report also recognized Impartner's proven integration with top CRMs and the company's advancements in adaptability and flexibility: "Most references shared feedback about very tight integration with Salesforce CRM and the support received from a very large community of buyers, partners and consultants. Deep integration with Microsoft Dynamics was announced in 2019 and has resulted in customer wins and broader market appeal. Impartner has scaled up its global functionality and support considerably and is an adaptable and a flexible enterprise-class platform that can integrate into the largest and most complex environments."

The news from Impartner comes on the heels of a string of announcements for the company, including the continued expansion of its channel management technology platform. As noted in the report, "Impartner continues an aggressive acquisition strategy, improving breadth and depth. With a flurry of acquisitions since our last report including Tremolo, Amplifinity and recently TIE Kinetix, Impartner is building out a broader platform to support both transacting and non-transacting channel types."

"As a leader, we're humbled by the responsibility to help shape the future of PRM and the channel management technology industry," continued Sabin. "It's an exciting period for both Impartner and channel management, and we look forward to innovating, collaborating with partners and growing to meet new demands as we continue to drive the evolution of the indirect sales landscape."

To read more of the findings from The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020 report, download a copy of the report, here. For a demo or to request a POC of Impartner's award-winning technology, click here.

