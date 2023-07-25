Impartner Named a Leader in Partner Relationship Management Q3 2023

Impartner

25 Jul, 2023, 09:35 ET

Impartner received highest scores possible in partner ecosystem and community criteria across 33-criterion evaluation by independent research firm

SALT LAKE CITY, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, today reveals its scores in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q3 2023. Impartner received scores of 5.0 – the highest rating possible – in the partner ecosystem and community evaluated criteria. According to the Forrester Research report, "PRM customers should look for providers with proven solutions that optimize processes for scale and sustainability" and "Impartner makes it easy to manage a modern partner experience."

"Our unwavering dominance in the partner ecosystem landscape is undeniable.  We believe that Forrester's acknowledgment of Impartner as a leader, together with other analyst firms and many satisfied customers who recognize the immense value brought to partner leaders, point to Impartner's role in defining and building the market," said Gary Sabin, VP of Product at Impartner. "We at Impartner continue to lead the way, empowering businesses with the tools to achieve unparalleled success in their partner programs."

Impartner scored a 5.0, the highest possible score in the following criteria, according to Forrester's evaluation:

  • Current offering category: Business planning and management, Guided partner journey, experience, Partner program governance and Security, Continuous partner enablement, Partner demand management, Platform governance and security, Partner types, classifications, values, Approval flows and governance, Personalization and customizations
  • Strategy category: Partner ecosystem, Community

Current offering, strategy and market presence are the high-level evaluation categories used to determine placement within the Forrester Wave™ report. Authored by Hannibal Scipio, the report notes, "This platform supports early-stage partner programs that require core capabilities to sophisticated programs to optimally engage mature and evolving partner ecosystems."

The Forrester Wave™ follows Impartner's commissioned May 2023 Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting showing a 296% ROI over three years for a composite organization representative of interviewed customers.

Impartner has been a key player in the PRM market for over 20 years and has had a measurable impact on millions of customers, some of which include Xerox, Stanley Black & Decker, and T-Mobile for Business.

Explore the entire report by clicking HERE.

About Impartner
Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Learn more at impartner.com.

Media Contacts:
Chelsea Rider
Impartner
[email protected] 

Walker Sands for Impartner
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161128/Impartner_Forrester_Wave_Press_Release_Graphic_Updated.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701684/Impartner_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Impartner

