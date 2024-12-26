Impartner Partner Relationship Management platform now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Impartner's Partner Relationship Management (PRM) platform to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive partner program growth and enhance business strategies.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, a leading provider of partner management and partner marketing automation solutions, today announced the availability of its Partnership Relationship Management (PRM) platform in Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Impartner customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Impartner PRM enables businesses to effectively manage and scale their partner ecosystems. By integrating seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Azure, the platform offers real-time data synchronization, scalable cloud infrastructure, and enterprise-grade security. Impartner's PRM leverages Dynamics 365 to provide bi-directional data synchronization, streamlining partner management and optimizing the sales pipeline. Customers benefit from improved partner engagement, increased scalability through Azure, and secure compliance with global standards. Impartner's PRM includes AI-powered tools, such as an AI-driven chatbot, that enhance resource accessibility and partner engagement with 24/7 support. By integrating with Dynamics 365 and Azure, Impartner ensures customers can scale their operations and benefit from a cloud infrastructure that supports growth, efficiency, and innovation.

Impartner integrates with Dynamics 365 and Azure, enabling customers to scale operations and drive growth. Post this

"We're excited to make Impartner's PRM available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, enabling businesses to manage and grow their partner ecosystems more effectively," said Ryan Knapp, Global Head of Partnerships at Impartner. "By combining our advanced platform with Microsoft cloud infrastructure, we're helping companies streamline operations, strengthen partnerships, and drive growth. This integration opens up new possibilities for businesses to scale efficiently and innovate with confidence."

"Microsoft welcomes Impartner to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like Impartner help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most awarded provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions. These tools empower organizations worldwide to effectively manage partner relationships, drive demand through partners, and accelerate revenue via indirect sales channels. For more information, visit impartner.com.

For more information, press only:

Lola Phonpadith

Impartner

[email protected]

SOURCE Impartner