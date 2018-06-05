Impartner Secures Miercom Performance Verified Certification

Through rigorous testing of Impartner partner-engagement tools, Miercom found that Impartner PRM can enrich the sales growth experience with a rich scope of functionality, flexibility, scalability and integration.

Impartner's impressive out-of-the-box deployment and unique integration features distinguish it from similar PRM systems.

Impartner PRM is now Miercom Performance Verified

Impartner, the best-selling and most award-winning pure-play Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution, today announced that Miercom, a leading, independent product test center, has verified Imparter's offering in the PRM market. Based on Miercom's evaluation, the Impartner PRM solution offers exceptional functionality for managing business partner sales - with among the best capacity for customization that they have seen.

In the report, Miercom highlights Impartner PRM as a "Software-as-a-Service" (SaaS) offering designed to accommodate all manner of partners and offer each an interface and access to all aspects of their dealings with the vendor, all of which is customizable to the degree needed. Included PRM tools offer integrated, automatable and configurable functionality that is straightforward to use and deploy. The report is here: https://bit.ly/2xIDBRV.

The report outlines the results of Miercom's testing across the main areas of PRM functionality: partner engagement, scalability, investment and sales growth. What they found was that Impartner PRM offers:

Exceptional Partner Engagement: With Impartner, a single dashboard reports partner activity with personalized touches pertaining to information delivery, training, segmentation and more, which relate to other functions of the platform.

Easy Deployment: Impartner provides full out-of-box functionality, and custom branding within a few days. Partner portals in other PRM systems require software integration and can entail months of development for customization. Impartner uses a visual editor, rendered in real-time.

Ease of Integration: Impartner integrates well with CRM solutions, such as Salesforce CRM, and offers robust APIs, which allows cost-effective leveraging of existing tools.

Smart Content Management: Impartner SmartContent asset management functionality makes it easy to show partners relevant content, rather than flood them with information.

Partner Performance Enhancement: Each partner is intricately monitored for each step towards their achieving channel sales goals – and it's easy to give them tasks, resources and then rewards to help them reach objectives.

Segmentation that Matters: Impartner's next-generation partner segmentation engine, Segment AI, allows partners to be parsed by any attribute – tier, geography, performance – anything. This makes it possible for vendors to save time and reach the partners that matter most – and in the way that's most effective.

Advanced Workflow Management: Impartner's ChannelFlow Workflow Engine makes it easy to create workflows across multiple modules and configure triggered activities, which are based on partner status or other characteristics. Unlike other PRM solutions reviewed, Impartner does not "silo" its platforms.

The Miercom Performance Verified certification validates the importance of using a PRM for partner engagement. With this certification, customers can be assured that Impartner PRM is not only effective for managing your partner environment but also has among the best capacity for customization that Miercom has come across.

"Based on our evaluation, the Impartner Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution offers exceptional functionality for managing business partner sales," said Rob Smithers, CEO of Miercom. "Their impressive out-of-the-box deployment and unique integration features distinguish it from similar PRM systems. We proudly award the Impartner PRM solution the Miercom Performance Verified certification."

"Impartner PRM was engineered to take the one-size-fits-all approach out of partner management," said Impartner CMO Dave R Taylor. "Miercom's third-party validation gives vendors the confidence in considering Impartner to transform the way they manage their indirect sales channels through a customized experience and the ability to track partner performance – without losing its turnkey ability to be deployed quickly."

For a copy of the report, click here. For a demo on how Impartner helps world-leading corporations like Xerox, Fortinet, Rackspace and BigCommerce accelerate their channel revenue, go to https://www.impartner.com/demo/

About Miercom:

Miercom has published hundreds of network product analyses in leading trade periodicals and other publications. Miercom's reputation as the leading, independent product test center is undisputed.

Private test services available from Miercom include competitive product analyses, as well as individual product evaluations. Miercom features comprehensive certification and test programs including: Certified Interoperable™, Certified Reliable™, Certified Secure™ and Certified Green™. Products may also be evaluated under the Performance Verified™ program, the industry's most thorough and trusted assessment for product usability and performance.

About Impartner:

Impartner delivers the industry's most advanced SaaS-based Partner Relationship Management solution, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner PRM is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days, using the company's highly engineered Velocity™ onboarding process, which is guided by an individually customized Customer Success Portal. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

