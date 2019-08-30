Impartner Wins 2019 Visionary Spotlight Award for SaaS and Cloud Applications from ChannelVision Magazine

The user experience is now a top concern for enterprises. Companies today want software that is highly responsive, reliable and easy to use. The Enterprise Technology category honors companies that create communications solutions that make life easier for end-users, while providing greater innovation to the enterprise marketplace.

According to the publication, Impartner was selected for its SaaS-based PRM software, which over the last year has been updated with multiple new features, reinforcing its position as an industry leader in the PRM space. ChannelVision is proud to honor Impartner as a 2019 Visionary Spotlight Award winner.

"Impartner continues to set the standard for excellence in the PRM industry," said Beka Business Media President and CEO Berge Kaprelian. "We were very impressed with the new features that the company has added to their solution, including a segmentation engine, an asset automation engine, CRM sync, and more. Congratulations to Impartner—a 2019 Visionary Spotlight Award winner and a formidable player in this competitive space."

"We are grateful and humbled by this award from ChannelVision Magazine both for our team and for the recognition of the value our continued drumbeat of innovation brings to our rapidly growing customer base worldwide," said Dave R Taylor, Impartner CMO.

The recognition comes on the heels of a continued stream of news and milestones for the company, including other national and international recognition for Impartner PRM, a cooperative agreement with Microsoft to co-sell and co-market Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Imparter PRM, a second acquisition in just over year, a new milestone of more than 10M partners signing into portals using Impartner technology worldwide and a pending move to a 4th office in as many years.

To learn more about Impartner's award winning features and how Impartner PRM can transform your partner experience, click here to learn more.

About Impartner

Impartner helps companies worldwide transform the performance of their indirect sales, increasing revenue an average of 33 percent and reduce administrative costs as much as 28 percent in the first year of use alone. Impartner's SaaS-based Partner Relationship Management (PRM) software is the best-selling, most award-winning pure-play solution on the market and can be up and running in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit https://www.impartner.com/, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

About the Visionary Spotlight Awards

The annual Visionary Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications. The awards honor outstanding products, services and deployments across numerous technology categories.

Visionary Spotlight Award winners exemplify this goal, showcasing the communications industry's overall innovation, capacity for future-thinking execution, and creativity and feature set differentiation; and offering channel partners a cornucopia of opportunities to boost their roles as trusted providers.

For more information about the Visionary Spotlight Awards program, contact Berge Kaprelian at berge@bekabusinessmedia.com.

Contact:

Kerry Desberg

Impartner

425-231-9529

Kerry.desberg@impartner.com

SOURCE Impartner

Related Links

http://www.impartner.com

