Impeachment.com Is For Sale

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a leading advisory firm specializing in the sale of intellectual property assets and domain name brokerage, is marketing for sale the Impeachment.com premium domain name.

"There is no news topic that is timelier than impeachment," commented Hilco Streambank executive vice president Jack Hazan. "The buyer of this domain will have a unique opportunity to drive the conversation on this topic, which is the most talked about news topic in the U.S. and perhaps the world."

Offers are due on December 16, 2019, with an additional round of bidding to be announced if more than one qualified offer is received. The reserve price for Impeachment.com is $250,000.

Parties interested in acquiring Impeachment.com or learning more about the sale process should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below.

Jack Hazan Executive Vice President jhazan@hilcoglobal.com 212.610.5663 Richelle Kalnit Senior Vice President rkalnit@hilcoglobal.com 212.993.7214 Ben Kaplan Associate bkaplan@hilcoglobal.com 646.651.1978

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

For media and press:

Gary C. Epstein

EVP Chief Marketing Officer

Hilco Global

gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

847.418.2712

SOURCE Hilco Streambank

Related Links

https://www.hilcostreambank.com

