ImpediMed and LIVE Today Foundation Partner to Increase Awareness and Access to Care for Cancer Patients at Risk or Suffering from Lymphedema

LIVE Today was founded in 2017 by Dr. Sheri Prentiss, who is recognized nationally as Dr. Sheri, a physician entrepreneur, breast cancer/lymphedema patient advocate, best-selling author and public speaker. In 2008, Dr. Sheri was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent extensive treatment that included a partial mastectomy, lymph node dissection, 15 rounds of chemotherapy and 33 rounds of radiation. Two years later, she was unable to continue her medical practice because of debilitating lymphedema. In response and because of concerns with the then-current treatments, Dr. Sheri developed medical grade, post-surgery, designer compression garments that addressed pain and swelling as well as restored her body image confidence and self-esteem. As she learned pressure garments were not affordable for low-income/under-resourced women, she launched LIVE Today to generate awareness of lymphedema, provide access to compression garments through partnerships with other manufacturers and to inspire other cancer survivors to live life to the fullest while managing the medical condition.

"This will be an ideal partnership for us as we fight on with our mission of making sure no cancer survivor has to be without what is needed to address lymphedema," said Dr. Sheri. "I know the physical and emotional struggles of this condition that will affect the majority of cancer patients. ImpediMed's support will make a difference to many, and it is clearly a reflection of our common interests. It is also important to understand that if we can detect lymphedema early, research shows we can prevent it from becoming a serious, chronic condition. ImpediMed has the unique technology that more physicians must learn about and embrace. We can do more earlier in the journey of a cancer patient that leads to better outcomes all the way around."

Currently, one in three cancer survivors will develop secondary lymphedema related to their cancer treatment, costing the U.S. healthcare system approximately $7 billion every year. In 2019, ImpediMed introduced a comprehensive Lymphedema Prevention Program to help educate healthcare providers and patients that with proper protocols in place, lymphedema can be detected and managed before it becomes a debilitating, chronic condition. This program utilizes ImpediMed's Test, Trigger, Treat™ protocol for early detection and intervention of cancer-related lymphedema. Routine lymphedema testing of cancer survivors uses the company's FDA-cleared SOZO® device with BIS (L-Dex®) technology, which measures extracellular fluid. A significant increase in a patient's L-Dex score is a trigger to evaluate the patient and initiate intervention.

Rick Carreon, ImpediMed's managing director and CEO, said, "Our goal is to eliminate cancer-related lymphedema and improve the quality of life of cancer patients and survivors. Our partnership with LIVE Today is an important piece in an overall strategic approach that is rooted in awareness, education and action. The foundation has already helped many patients, and we believe that through our support and joint efforts we can help more. From our standpoint, we know that early detection is critical to preventing lymphedema from becoming a chronic condition. SOZO with L-Dex helps healthcare professionals to identify at-risk patients early and intervene before lymphedema becomes irreversible. Our ability to detect changes before patients have any visible swelling enables us to prevent lymphedema progression in most cases as shown in the PREVENT trial."

ImpediMed's PREVENT Trial demonstrated that routine monitoring with L-Dex combined with at-home intervention resulted in a 95% reduction in lymphedema progression at one year. Today, L-Dex is the only non-invasive, reliable, validated tool to help clinicians identify subclinical lymphedema. The company's SOZO digital health platform can measure a patient's L-Dex score with a simple, painless 30-second scan. Monitoring L-Dex scores allows clinicians across multiple specialties to provide individualized, proactive care that can help improve patient outcomes.

For information about the LIVE Today Foundation, visit www.live-today.org.

For information about ImpediMed's Lymphedema Prevention Program, visit www.preventlymphedema.com.

About ImpediMed

Founded and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, with U.S. and European operations, ImpediMed is the world leader in the design and manufacture of medical devices employing bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) technologies for use in the non-invasive clinical assessment and monitoring of tissue composition and fluid status. ImpediMed produces a family of FDA cleared and CE Marked medical devices, including SOZO® for multiple indications, including heart failure and lymphedema, sold in select markets globally. Visit www.impedimed.com.

About SOZO Digital Health Platform

SOZO, the world's most advanced, noninvasive bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) device, delivers a precise snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition in less than 30 seconds. Using ImpediMed's BIS technology, SOZO measures 256 unique data points over a wide spectrum of frequencies from 3 kHz to 1000 kHz. Results are available immediately online for easy data access and sharing across an entire healthcare system. The FDA-cleared, CE-marked and ARTG-listed digital health platform aids in the early detection of secondary lymphedema, provides fluid status for patients living with heart failure, and can be used to monitor and maintain overall health – all on a single device.

For more information, visit: https://www.impedimed.com/products/sozo/

About SOZO Fluid Analysis for Lymphedema

The SOZO fluid analysis for lymphedema provides the L-Dex score to measure fluid build-up in a limb at risk for lymphedema. By identifying the patient's baseline L-Dex score before cancer treatment and then measuring it at regular intervals post-surgery, healthcare professionals can accurately monitor patient progress and offer appropriate education and intervention to prevent the progression of lymphedema. One-year interim results from the PREVENT Trial showed that this early detection combined with at-home intervention using standard compression therapy can reduce the progression of lymphedema by 95%. Use of L-Dex and BIS for the clinical assessment of lymphedema is recommended in multiple clinical practice guidelines, including the American Physical Therapy Association, National Lymphedema Network, and Lymphatic Education & Research Network Centers of Excellence program.

For more information, visit: https://www.impedimed.com/healthcare/cancer-related-lymphedema/

