ImpediMed Appoints Google Financial Executive Fiona Bones to Board of Directors

Google executive brings more than two decades of financial and management expertise to medical technology leader's Board

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpediMed, a leader in medical technologies to clinically monitor and manage fluid and body composition, announced today that it has appointed Fiona Bones to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Bones currently serves as vice president of finance, international controller, at Google, where she has worked for more than two decades. Ms. Bones is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, U.K. and Ireland, and brings to ImpediMed a wealth of global experience in finance, corporate governance and systems transformation.

At Google, Ms. Bones manages a team of 260 across 23 jurisdictions. She holds the distinction of being Google's first accountant for EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), its first financial controller for Asia Pacific, and its first international controller for all territories outside the U.S.

Prior to Google, Ms. Bones served in finance roles with Micros Systems and Siebel Systems. "I am excited to work with an organization such as ImpediMed that has strong growth potential, as well as the ability to positively impact many patients with its groundbreaking technology," said Ms. Bones. "I look forward to collaborating with ImpediMed's Board and Executive Team to realize the Company's potential."

"We are delighted to welcome Fiona Bones to our board of directors," said Christine Emmanuel-Donnelly, Chair of the Board of Directors, ImpediMed. "Fiona will offer deep perspective and experience in the fields of international financial and corporate governance that will deliver a tremendous benefit to ImpediMed as we look to execute on our commercial strategy to establish the SOZO® Digital Health Platform as a standard of care."

About ImpediMed

ImpediMed is a leading global medical technology company that designs and manufactures medical devices that employ bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) technology for use in the noninvasive clinical assessment and monitoring of fluid status and tissue composition in patients. The company consistently drives innovation, directing its primary efforts toward addressing the specific challenges and devastating burden of secondary lymphedema with a focus on breast cancer-related lymphedema (BCRL). With its SOZO® Digital Health Platform and L-Dex®, ImpediMed is the only company to offer an FDA-cleared technology that uses BIS and is setting new standards in early detection and management of BCRL. For more information, please visit www.impedimed.com.

