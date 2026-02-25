ImpediMed Appoints Medical Technology Commercialization Expert Erik Anderson to Board of Directors

Former Hologic executive brings nearly two decades of success in hospital sales and commercialization expertise to medical technology leader's board

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpediMed, a leader in the development and commercialization of medical technologies to clinically monitor and manage fluid and body composition, today announced the appointment of Erik Anderson to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Anderson brings to ImpediMed more than 16 years of experience in US hospital sales, health system account management, and the commercialization of innovative clinical technologies. His experience spans breast health, body composition and medical aesthetics, bringing direct commercial relevance across Impedimed's breast cancer related lymphedema (BCRL), body composition, and heart health growth priorities.

Mr. Anderson most recently served as division president of the Breast and Skeletal Health Division at Hologic, Inc., where he led and grew one of the company's largest business units, a $1.6+ billion global franchise. During his tenure, he developed and deepened relationships across the oncology and breast cancer survivorship ecosystem in which ImpediMed's BRCL solution operates. Aligned with his oversight over Hologic's Skeletal Health portfolio, which includes DXA, a key measure of body composition, Mr. Anderson brings to ImpediMed direct commercial experience in markets aligned with ImpediMed's long-term growth strategy and continued market expansion.

During his more than ten years at Hologic, Mr. Anderson also served as Division President of Cynosure, Hologic's medical aesthetics business, giving him further insight into MedSpa channels where accurate and repeatable assessment of body composition is becoming increasingly important.

"I am excited to welcome Erik Anderson to ImpediMed's Board of Directors. His appointment confirms our continued investment and confidence in the growth of the cancer survivorship sector, in particular the BCRL application of our digital platform. His knowledge, connections and direct experience within the US hospital system will be helpful to the team as we continue our commercialization efforts in BCRL and expand into the heart health and body composition growth priorities supported by our device and technology platform," said Christine Emmanuel-Donnelly, Board Chair, ImpediMed.

"I am passionate about ImpediMed and the role SOZO plays in the breast cancer survivorship pathway. I see enormous growth potential, not just in lymphedema, where the clinical evidence and guideline support are compelling, but across survivorship care and into heart health and body composition. I look forward to helping accelerate the Company's US commercial execution," said Anderson.

About ImpediMed

ImpediMed is a global medical technology company that designs and manufactures bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices, providing clinicians with real-time insights for personalized patient care. The company's SOZO® Digital Health Platform and L-Dex® are the first and only FDA-cleared BIS technology that noninvasively measures fluid status and tissue composition for both healthy and unhealthy populations and the assessment and management of secondary lymphedema, with a focus on breast cancer-related lymphedema (BCRL). The platform also supports structured cancer survivorship programs and medical weight management, including patients on GLP-1 therapies, by providing real-time, whole-body insights. Trusted by healthcare organizations and research institutions worldwide, ImpediMed is redefining how clinicians monitor and manage body fluid and tissue status across diverse care pathways. For more information, please visit www.impedimed.com.

