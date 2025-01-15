ImpediMed Earns Frost & Sullivan 2025 Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Company recognized for its cutting-edge technology, clinical robustness, and strategic market expansion of the SOZO® Digital Health Platform

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpediMed, a leader in medical technologies to clinically monitor and manage fluid and body composition, today announced that it has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan 2025 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the Point-of-Care Bioimpedance Spectroscopy Industry. The award recognizes ImpediMed's commitment to improving long term patient outcomes through its SOZO® Digital Health Platform, a non-invasive bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) solution to address unmet healthcare needs through fluid and body composition point-of-care patient monitoring, particularly in breast cancer-related lymphedema (BCRL).

As a pioneer in the field of lymphedema detection and monitoring, ImpediMed offers the only FDA-cleared BIS technology for the clinical assessment of BCRL supported by a large randomized clinical trial and multiple clinical practice guidelines.

"ImpediMed's bioimpedance spectroscopy solution differentiates fluid types with high precision, offering an L-Dex® score to detect early changes in the fluid for clinical intervention in breast cancer-related lymphedema, body composition to measure muscle and fat loss, and HF-Dex to support the management of heart failure," said Isai Pratha Karthik Ph.D., Senior Research Analyst with Frost & Sullivan. "This precision is due to ImpediMed's refined approach to measure impedance at 256 different frequencies up to 1,000 KHz. These accurate measurements provide a comprehensive view of fluid and tissue composition and help clinicians make efficient, data-driven decisions."

Lymphedema, a disabling swelling that is a common consequence of cancer treatment, poses significant challenges in healthcare. According to the American Cancer Society, 58% of cancer patients diagnosed with breast cancer, melanoma, or pelvic area cancers are at risk for developing limb lymphedema. For breast cancer patients specifically, this risk can escalate depending on the type of treatment received. BIS is a groundbreaking technology that is revolutionizing breast cancer survivorship. It provides a non-invasive, quick, and highly sensitive method for detecting fluid changes in the body. By sending a small electrical current through the body to measure resistance, BIS can identify subclinical lymphedema long before visible symptoms appear.

A landmark clinical trial has demonstrated the effectiveness of ImpediMed's BIS technology in preventing chronic lymphedema among breast cancer patients. The PREVENT trial, tracking over 1,200 patients across U.S. and Australian healthcare facilities, showed that early detection using BIS technology prevented progression to chronic lymphedema in 92% of cases. These results validate SOZO's potential as a standard preventive screening tool in oncology clinics worldwide.

"Through our SOZO Digital Health Platform, we're revolutionizing how clinicians assess and manage fluid and body composition, ultimately improving patient outcomes," said Dr Parmjot Bains, MD, Managing Director and CEO of Impedimed. "This recognition not only underscores our mission to improve the lives of patients but also reinforces our position as leaders in the field and motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in fluid and tissue analysis."

ImpediMed's platform is broadly accepted and recognized for effective and accurate screening of lymphedema, with U.S. health insurers now providing coverage for over 257 million covered lives.

Earlier this year, ImpediMed announced that the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NABPC) (a quality program of the American College of Surgeons) has updated its 2024 accreditation standards to include lymphedema prevention programs utilizing bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) as an evidence-based guideline for early lymphedema detection.

Read the complete 2024 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leadership Award report on ImpediMed to learn more.

About SOZO Digital Health Platform

SOZO, the world's most advanced, non-invasive bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) device, delivers a precise snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition in less than 30 seconds. Using ImpediMed's BIS technology, SOZO measures 256 unique data points over a wide spectrum of frequencies from 3 kHz to 1000 kHz. Results are available immediately online for easy data access and sharing across an entire healthcare system. The FDA-cleared, CE-marked and ARTG-listed digital health platform aids in the early detection of secondary lymphoedema, provides fluid status for patients living with heart or renal failure, and can be used to monitor and maintain overall health – all on a single device.

About ImpediMed

ImpediMed is a leading global medical technology company that designs and manufactures medical devices that employ bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) technology for use in the noninvasive clinical assessment and monitoring of fluid status and tissue composition in patients. The company consistently drives innovation, directing its primary efforts toward addressing the specific challenges and devastating burden of secondary lymphedema with a focus on breast cancer-related lymphedema (BCRL). With its SOZO® Digital Health Platform and L-Dex®, ImpediMed is the only company to offer an FDA-cleared technology that uses BIS and is setting new standards in early detection and management of BCRL. For more information, please visit www.impedimed.com .

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

