Impel NeuroPharma Appoints Ellen A. Lubman As Chief Business Officer

SEATTLE, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Impel NeuroPharma, a Seattle-based, privately-held biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Ellen A. Lubman as Chief Business Officer. In her role, Ellen's primary responsibilities are to lead Impel's partnering and acquisition strategy and execution, as well as serve as a member of Impel's executive leadership team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ellen to Impel at this important time, as we approach multiple upcoming milestones for our pipeline of investigational therapies that leverage our novel Precision Olfactory Delivery, or POD®, device technology," said Jon Congleton, Chief Executive Officer of Impel NeuroPharma. "Ellen's diverse business background – ranging from pharmaceutical strategy and business development to royalty structuring and equity investing – makes her the ideal team member to help bring our innovative therapies to patients in the CNS community as rapidly as possible."

Ellen brings to Impel nearly 20 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience, including global partnering, asset sourcing and acquisition, financial structuring, capital raising and leading early-stage company operations and board governance. Prior to joining Impel, she served as the Vice President of External Science & Innovation at Allergan, where she was responsible for strategic expansion of the company's pipeline in a variety of disease areas, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and autism. Prior to joining Allergan, Ellen served in financial, strategic, commercial and executive positions at Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celtic Pharma Management, L.P., Robertson Stephens Investment Bank and Abbott Labs.

"I am excited for the opportunity to help lead Impel at this critical point in the Company's evolution and believe we have a truly unique and promising technology that will not only bring value to our stakeholders, but will also positively impact the lives of patients living with serious CNS diseases," said Ellen. "I look forward to working with Impel's executive team and board to advance the Company through its next phase of growth."

Ellen is an independent board member of GeneCentric Therapeutics, and serves on the scientific advisory board of the Weill-Cornell Daedalus Innovation Fund and the Springboard Life Sciences Investor Committee. She is also a board member of Gilda's Club of New York. She holds an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business with an emphasis in global management, a BA in biological sciences from Rutgers College, a certificate in finance from NYU and a graduate certificate in pharmacology from New Jersey Medical School of Rutgers University.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc., is a privately-held, Seattle-based biotechnology company devoted to creating life-changing, innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Impel NeuroPharma is currently investigating INP104 (POD-DHE) for acute migraine headache, INP103 (POD-levodopa) for reversal of OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease, INP105 (POD-olanzapine) for acute agitation in schizophrenia and bipolar disorders as well as INP102 (POD-insulin) for Alzheimer's disease in a series of trials currently funded by the NIH.

Impel's products utilize its novel, nasal drug-delivery Precision Olfactory Delivery, or POD™, device technology to deliver liquid or dry powder forms of drug to the upper nasal cavity in a consistent and predictable manner.

IMPEL, POD and the IMPEL Logo are trademarks of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. To learn more about Impel NeuroPharma, please visit our website at http://impelnp.com.

