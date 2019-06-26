Impel NeuroPharma Appoints John Leaman as Chief Financial Officer

SEATTLE, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impel NeuroPharma, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for patients living with central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of John Leaman, M.D., as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

"We are incredibly pleased to announce John's appointment and welcome him to the Impel leadership team. His extensive corporate finance experience in the life sciences sector makes him an excellent choice to lead our finance team as we prepare for a number of clinical and regulatory milestone opportunities across our late-stage pipeline over the next 12-18 months," said Jon Congleton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Impel.

John brings nearly 20 years of corporate finance experience in the life sciences sector. He most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development at Selecta Biosciences, a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on immune tolerance. His prior appointments include serving as Head of Corporate Development at InfaCare Pharmaceutical Corp., Chief Financial Officer of Medgenics Inc., and senior roles at Shire plc. and Devon Park Bioventures, a venture capital fund targeting investments in therapeutics companies. John began his career serving a range of life sciences companies as an Associate Principal at McKinsey & Company.

"I am thrilled to be joining Impel at such a pivotal time in the Company's history. Throughout my career in the biopharmaceutical industry, I've truly valued the opportunity to help companies transform and grow, and I look forward to lending my experience to help Impel advance its late-stage CNS pipeline, which has the potential to address significant unmet treatment needs for migraine, Parkinson's disease and agitation," said Dr. Leaman.

John received an M.D. from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, a B.A. in psychology, philosophy and physiology from Oriel College, University of Oxford while completing a Rhodes Scholarship, and a B.S. in biology from Elizabethtown College.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc., is a privately-held, Seattle-based biopharmaceutical company devoted to creating life-changing, innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Impel NeuroPharma is currently investigating INP104 (POD-DHE) for acute migraine headache, INP103 (POD-levodopa) and INP107 (POD-carbidopa/levodopa) for reversal of OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease and INP105 (POD-olanzapine) for acute agitation in schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder.

Impel's product candidates are delivered via its proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery, or POD®, technology which targets the richly vascularized upper nasal cavity with the goal of achieving enhanced bioavailability of therapeutic molecules.

IMPEL, POD and the IMPEL Logo are trademarks of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. To learn more about Impel NeuroPharma, please visit our website at http://impelnp.com.

