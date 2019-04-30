Impel NeuroPharma To Present Data Highlighting Late-Stage Central Nervous System Pipeline At 2019 American Academy Of Neurology Meeting

SEATTLE, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impel NeuroPharma, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative therapeutics for patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet medical needs, today announced that poster presentations highlighting its CNS pipeline, including preclinical, safety, tolerability and comparative bioavailability studies, will be presented at the upcoming American Academy of Neurology (AAN) annual meeting, to be held May 4 – 10, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"Impel is rapidly advancing our late-stage clinical programs in acute migraine, treatment of OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease and acute agitation," said Jon Congleton, Chief Executive Officer of Impel NeuroPharma. "We are excited to meet with members of the neurology community at AAN to discuss our clinical programs, such as dihydroergotamine (DHE) and levodopa (L-dopa), enabled by our proprietary upper nasal cavity drug delivery technology, which can support improved bioavailability with an easy-to-use, non-invasive approach."

The meeting abstracts are available online and can be accessed via the below links or on the AAN meeting website at www.aan.com.

Poster Presentations:

Acute Migraine:

P2.10-022: Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD®) of Drugs for Neurological Disease: A Safety, Tolerability and Comparative Bioavailability Study of POD Dihydroergotamine Mesylate (INP104) to Approved IV D.H.E. 45® and Migranal® Nasal Spray.Session: P2: Headache Clinical Trials II; 11:30 AM - 6:30 PM , Monday, May 6

Parkinson's disease:

P2.8-049: Preclinical Development of a Novel Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD®) - L-dopa Drug-Device Combination Product for the Treatment of OFF Episodes in Parkinson's DiseaseSession: P2: Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics I; 11:30 AM - 6:30 PM , Monday, May 6

The data that will be presented at the meeting support the ongoing "STOP-301 Trial" (Safety and Tolerability of POD-DHE), a Phase 3, open-label safety and tolerability study evaluating long-term, intermittent use of INP104 for the treatment of acute migraine, and the ongoing "THOR-201 Trial" (Therapeutic Benefit of Intranasal Levodopa in Parkinson's Disease OFF Reversal), a Phase 2a study designed to explore the tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of INP103 and INP107 in Parkinson's disease patients during an OFF episode compared to placebo.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc., is a privately-held, Seattle-based biotechnology company devoted to creating life-changing, innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Impel NeuroPharma is currently investigating INP104 (POD-DHE) for acute migraine headache, INP103 (POD-levodopa) and INP107 (POD-carbidopa/levodopa) for reversal of OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease and INP105 (POD-olanzapine) for acute agitation in schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder.

Impel's product candidates are delivered via its proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery, or POD®, technology which targets the richly vascularized upper nasal cavity with the goal of achieving optimal bioavailability of therapeutic molecules.

IMPEL, POD and the IMPEL Logo are trademarks of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. To learn more about Impel NeuroPharma, please visit our website at http://impelnp.com.

About Precision Olfactory Delivery or POD® Devices

Impel NeuroPharma's proprietary POD® nasal drug delivery device is designed to deliver drugs to the richly-vascularized upper nasal cavity to improve biodistribution and bioavailability of both small molecules and biologic drugs. By consistently and predictably delivering therapeutics to the upper nasal cavity, the POD device may improve overall bioavailability of drugs without IV injection. Impel has developed dry powder and liquid compatible POD devices to improve upon current treatment options for central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

