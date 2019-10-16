Impelsys announces the launch of 2.0 version of its flagship platform iPC Scholar at the Frankfurt Book Fair

iPC Scholar is a cloud-hosted, content agnostic platform that allows publishers, enterprises and education providers to integrate and securely deliver all their digital content including eBooks, journals, courses, videos, audio files, documents in Microsoft Word® and Microsoft PowerPoint® formats and custom formats to end users, directly through their own branded portal. The platform allows publishers to offer uniform customer experiences while gaining actionable insights on consumer interaction across all digital products.

With the 2.0 version release, iPC Scholar is now fully refactored to a microservices architecture offering its customers unprecedented scalability and flexibility along with other key feature enhancements:

Modernized UI

An easy to navigate, clear, responsive and intuitive user interface drives the success of any application or platform. With 2.0 release, iPC Scholar now has a revamped UI across all content types designed to engage the audience with sophisticated user experience.

Support for learning workflows

iPC Scholar 2.0 supports typical workflows related to learning like assigning content to learners, assessing comprehension of content based on quizzes and assessments, tracking progress of learners and providing detailed reports. Additionally, functionality to nudge learners to finish assignments, and provide motivation via leaderboards is available.

Professional associations and education providers will now have the ability to manage and offer continuing education credits and certification programs to learners. And at the user-end, the learners can now earn credits and certificates for courses they have completed.

JATS support on journal reader

On the journals side, iPC Scholar 2.0 has an intuitive user interface and well defined workflows to manage journal hierarchies. To add to this, the journal reader, both online and offline versions, now support the JATS format - an XML that is used for online scientific publishing.

Integration with smart tools such as Altmetrics, Dimensions and Figshare

Impelsys has partnered with Digital Science - a technology company serving the needs of scientific and research communities along the full cycle of research - to bring to its publishers a set of smart tools such as Altmetrics, Dimensions and Figshare. Now journal publishers can acquire deeper understanding on how users interact with their content and drive traffic with engaging content that can be easily discovered.

"It is our constant endeavor to innovate and investing in our powerful IP and to keep updating the features of our products to address the evolving needs of the global publishing and education ecosystem", said Sameer Shariff, Founder and CEO of Impelsys Inc. "With our commitment to continuous innovation, the team is now involved in some path-breaking work at the Impelsys Innovations Lab with emerging technologies like AI, ML, NLP etc., which will soon be layered onto iPC Scholar."

About Impelsys

Operating since 2001, Impelsys is a purpose-driven business committed to its vision of making the world a better place by helping spread knowledge through technology. Impelsys today is a leading provider of technology solutions and services for education providers, publishers and enterprises – managing content and learning delivery on their flagship platform – iPublishCentral Suite, the World's Most Comprehensive Read-to-Learn Solution. Impelsys provides courseware development and content engineering services across digital product development lifecycle, helping clients build new digital products ranging from eBooks to simulations to online courseware.

To learn more, please write to corpmarketing@impelsys.com or visit www.impelsys.com | www.ipublishcentral.com

SOURCE Impelsys Inc

Related Links

https://www.impelsys.com

