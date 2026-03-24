imper.ai Launches First Workforce Identity Security Platform at RSAC 2026

Purpose-built to stop impersonation and account takeover across the employee lifecycle

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- imper.ai today announced the launch of its Workforce Identity Security platform, the first purpose-built solution designed to prevent impersonation and account takeover across the employee lifecycle. The company is making its debut at RSA Conference 2026 at Booth S-1361.

As phishing-resistant MFA adoption increases, attackers have shifted tactics. They no longer attempt to break authentication, they bypass it. Help desk account recovery and workforce hiring have become the preferred entry points.

Gartner® framed the stakes directly in its February 2026 report, Workforce Identity Verification Requires Unique Capabilities: "IDV for workforce helps to mitigate the risk of attackers abusing either your account recovery process or your recruitment process to gain system access. Successful attacks on these critical processes can result in ransomware, theft of intellectual property, or regulatory scrutiny for paying citizens of sanctioned countries."

"The workforce identity layer is the most exploited and least defended surface in the enterprise," said Noam Awadish, Co-Founder & CEO, imper.ai. "We are already deployed with customers in financial services, wholesale, and technology. What we see across all of them is the same gap, attackers going around authentication, not through it. imper.ai is built to close that gap across the entire employee lifecycle."

NO DOCUMENTS. NO SELFIES. NO ARMS RACE.

imper.ai does not rely on document uploads, biometric enrollment, or deepfake detection. Those approaches do not scale to workforce scenarios and create an arms race that defenders cannot consistently win.

Instead, imper.ai combines two purpose-built technologies. The Impersonation Detection Engine identifies attacker controlled environments in real time, analyzing device integrity, virtualization artifacts, remote control tooling, VPN patterns, and geolocation signals to produce a dynamic risk score and drive automated policy enforcement. The AI Driven Contextual Verification layer confirms the person behind the session through dynamic, role based questions drawn from actual work context: which shift they worked, which system they accessed before submitting a request, which truck they are assigned that day. Questions an attacker cannot reliably answer at scale.

"We verify work familiarity, not personal trivia, not biometrics," said Rom Dudkiewicz, Co-Founder & CTO, imper.ai. "Infrastructure signals and operational context are far harder to fake at scale than a document or a face."

STOPPING IMPERSONATION AT THE HELP DESK AND THE HIRING DOOR

At the help desk, imper.ai removes agent discretion from account recovery decisions, eliminating the social engineering opportunity that has driven breaches at MGM, Harrods, and Marks & Spencer. Secure self service account recovery reduces both risk and operational cost, particularly for outsourced help desk environments.

In hiring, imper.ai assesses the legitimacy of a candidate's environment across multiple interview interactions, building a stronger signal over time to detect impersonation before credentials are ever issued. It integrates directly into platforms including Greenhouse and Workday with no change to recruiter workflow.

Across both use cases, imper.ai embeds into existing workflows via native integrations with platforms including ServiceNow, Microsoft Entra, and Workday. Security teams get automated enforcement, risk scoring, and full audit logging. Help desk agents and recruiters operate as usual. The attack surface shrinks. The workflow does not.

imper.ai is generally available today. To schedule a demonstration at RSAC 2026, visit imper.ai/rsac-2026 or stop by Booth S-1361.

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ABOUT IMPER.AI

imper.ai is on a mission to stop impersonation and social engineering as viable attack vectors against the enterprise workforce. Founded by veterans of Israeli elite intelligence unit 8200 and backed by Redpoint Ventures and Battery Ventures, the company builds technology that identifies attacker-controlled environments and verifies the humans behind workforce interactions, without disrupting operations. Headquartered in New York. For more information, visit imper.ai.

CONTACT

Melissa Riberdy

[email protected]

SOURCE Imper.ai