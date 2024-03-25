Imperative Chemical Partners Expands with Acquisition of Western Chemical

MIDLAND, Texas, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperative Chemical Partners, Inc. ("Imperative") today announced the acquisition of Western Chemical, LLC (Western). This transaction, in line with Imperative's strategy to grow organically and through acquisition, provides complementary geographic coverage and customer portfolios. Imperative remains focused on the oil & gas production chemicals market in the Lower 48.

Western, based in Roosevelt, UT is heavily focused on the Uinta Basin with additional operations across the Rockies and Mid-Continent regions. Joe Arnold, who founded Western in 2009, will continue as a leader in the combined organization. Joe said, "I am excited to join the Imperative team because of their aligned culture and shared focus on customers and employees. I look forward to combining our scale and national presence with regional knowledge to drive new growth opportunities."

Garrett Tucker, Imperative's Chief Operating Officer, added, "Joe has built a strong foundation. Our combined teams will exploit complementary geographic and customer footprints for new growth and will capture non-labor cost synergies."

Ryan Havens, Imperative's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We will apply our proven integration approach to rapidly and successfully integrate the Western team into the Imperative family. This investment represents another exciting step in our ongoing journey to evaluate, acquire, and integrate accretive organizations that align with our values and strategy. We would like to thank our shareholders, capital partners, and lenders for their continued contribution and support."

Krummel Ellis Weekley Advisory LLC advised the sellers.

About Imperative Chemical Partners

Imperative Chemical Partners, Inc. is a Midland, Texas-based provider of production and completion chemical, acid stimulation, and capillary injection solutions for upstream and midstream oil, gas, and water customers. While the company's origins date back to 2004, the Imperative brand was formed in 2019 with the merger of three Midland-based chemical businesses. Imperative has over 900 employees and 45 locations serving customers across 13 states. For more information, visit www.imperativechemicals.com

About Western Chemical

Western Chemical, is a Roosevelt, Utah-based oil & gas chemical services provider with a foundation in the Uintah Basin. Founded in 2009, Western has since expanded operations to four additional locations and serves customers across five states. For more information, visit www.westernchemicalservices.com

