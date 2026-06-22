Imperative Logistics Acquires Jose D. Gonzalez, CHB, Strengthening Customs Brokerage, Trade Compliance, and Cross-Border Capabilities

PORTLAND, Ore., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperative Logistics today announced the acquisition of the business operations of Jose D. Gonzalez, CHB, a highly respected customs brokerage and international trade services firm with more than three decades of experience supporting importers, exporters, and cross-border supply chains.

Imperative Logistics Group (PRNewsfoto/Imperative Logistics Group)

Effective June 22, 2026, Jose D. Gonzalez, and its team will become part of Imperative Logistics, further expanding the company's customs brokerage, trade compliance, and cross-border logistics capabilities. The acquisition brings together two organizations with a shared commitment to personalized service, regulatory expertise, and long-term customer relationships.

Founded in 1994, Jose D. Gonzalez, CHB, has built a reputation throughout the international trade community for its deep customs expertise, customer-focused approach, and ability to help clients navigate complex import and export requirements. This addition enhances Imperative Logistics' ability to support customers with complex international trade requirements, customs clearance, and global supply chain challenges while providing access to a broader portfolio of logistics solutions and operational resources.

A key component of the acquisition is the addition of Jose D. "JD" Gonzalez himself, a recognized leader in the customs brokerage industry. Gonzalez currently serves as Chairman of the National Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association of America (NCBFAA), the leading national organization representing customs brokers, freight forwarders, ocean transportation intermediaries, and logistics service providers throughout the United States. His election to the association's highest leadership position reflects decades of industry involvement, professional expertise, and the confidence of peers across the international trade community.

As a Licensed Customs Broker, Gonzalez is widely recognized for his expertise in customs regulations, trade compliance, and cross-border operations. His industry perspective and regulatory expertise will provide additional value to Imperative Logistics customers as they navigate increasingly complex global trade environments.

"We're excited to welcome JD, his employees, and customers to Imperative Logistics," said Dante Fornari, Chief Executive Officer of Imperative Logistics. "With JD's wealth of experience and knowledge, he will be a great asset to our organization. He is renowned within the customs brokerage community, and his commitment to customer service further strengthens our ability to help customers navigate increasingly complex global trade environments."

Following the transition, Gonzalez will join Imperative Logistics as Vice President of National Accounts, where he will continue supporting customers while driving strategic growth across the company's cross-border and international logistics services.

"I'm excited to join the Imperative Logistics family and offer customers comprehensive cross-border, international, and trade compliance solutions," said Gonzalez. "Imperative Logistics shares the same customer-focused values and commitment to service excellence that has guided my business for more than three decades. Together, we will be able to provide customers with expanded resources and capabilities while maintaining the personalized service they have come to expect."

Customers will continue working with the same trusted team members, with no interruption to existing services or operational support.

This acquisition enhances the services available to JD customers by providing access to additional transportation solutions, expanded logistics resources, and the strength of the broader Imperative Logistics network.

About Imperative Logistics Group

Imperative Logistics Group is a diversified supply chain company comprised of a unique portfolio of complementary, premium logistics services. They specialize in expedite services, cross-border solutions, global forwarding, and mission-critical logistics, delivering customized solutions for complex supply chains. Your most trusted logistics experts when the stakes are highest.

About Jose D. Gonzalez, CHB

Founded in 1994, Jose D. Gonzalez, CHB has provided customs brokerage, trade compliance, and international trade services to importers and exporters throughout North America for more than 30 years. Known for its expertise, personalized service, and long-standing customer relationships, the company has earned a respected reputation within the customs brokerage and international trade community.

SOURCE Imperative Logistics Group