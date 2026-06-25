IMPERATIVE LOGISTICS GROUP DIVESTS MASTERPIECE INTERNATIONAL, REFINING ITS FOCUS ON MISSION CRITICAL DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL SERVICES FOR SPECIALIZED SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS

PORTLAND, Ore., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperative Logistics Group today announced that it has divested Masterpiece International, its Fine Arts & Entertainment specialty services subsidiary, to Maxwell Street Capital Partners, in partnership with Boxart. This is an important step in Imperative's strategic efforts to concentrate on solving supply chain problems for shippers who require mission critical, high touch, high value, white glove services in healthcare, aviation, aerospace, specialty automotive, technology, and advanced manufacturing, among other end markets. As Imperative Logistics continues to expand, it will shape its capabilities for meaningful and intentional organic and inorganic growth with this strategic rationale.

Imperative Logistics Group (PRNewsfoto/Imperative Logistics Group)

"Imperative Logistics has a unique set of service competencies, all designed to support complex requirements for specialized manufacturing logistics, complex trade compliance, and finished goods, with white glove delivery capabilities. We are laser-focused on solving problems that customers in this type of business ecosystem face. We will continue to grow organically, through the introduction of new high value services, and through strategic acquisitions," said Dante Fornari, Chief Executive Officer of Imperative Logistics Group.

"We are proud of what the Masterpiece team has accomplished and believe its new home provides an exceptional opportunity for the business to thrive within an organization dedicated exclusively to the fine arts industry. We wish the Masterpiece team the very best in their exciting future."

About Imperative Logistics Group

Imperative Logistics Group is a diversified supply chain company comprised of a unique portfolio of complementary, premium logistics services. They specialize in expedite services, cross-border solutions, global forwarding, and mission-critical logistics, delivering customized solutions for complex supply chains. Your most trusted logistics experts when the stakes are highest.

About Maxwell Street

Maxwell Street invests in transportation, logistics, supply chain, and route-based services businesses. Leveraging deep operational experience in target industries, Maxwell Street seeks to partner with families, founders and management teams to help scale businesses and achieve goals. Maxwell Street is based in Evanston, IL. For more information, please visit www.maxwellstreetcap.com or follow Maxwell Street on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Imperative Logistics Group