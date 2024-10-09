Imperative Logistics Group Acquires JAMCO, Adding Specialized Cross Border U.S. - Mexico and International Trade Compliance Services

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperative Logistics Group, a leading provider of mission-critical domestic and global forwarding solutions, today announced the strategic acquisition of JAMCO, a prominent U.S.-Mexico cross-border and international logistics provider.

"We are thrilled to welcome JAMCO, and its employees into the Imperative family," said Dante Fornari, CEO.

"We are thrilled to welcome JAMCO, and its employees into the Imperative family," said Dante Fornari, CEO. "JAMCO's capabilities align perfectly with our growth strategy and commitment to providing comprehensive, highly specialized premium logistics solutions. JAMCO will significantly enhance our service offering by adding highly differentiated and integrated cross-border trade and logistics services. We'll be better positioned to support existing customers who manufacture in Mexico while providing JAMCO clients with our expedited mission-critical shipping and global forwarding capabilities."

In 2023, Mexico became the largest trading partner of the United States, surpassing China with over $800 billion in trade value. Laredo, Texas, has also solidified its role as the top U.S. port, measured by trade value, representing approximately 40% of all U.S.-Mexico trade flows. The acquisition of JAMCO enables the Imperative Group to offer highly specialized services in this vital trade corridor.

Based in Laredo, TX, JAMCO has established itself as a leader in cross-border logistics, offering services including materials management, customer information systems, and online visibility to inventory, customs and transportation activity.

"This acquisition allows us to capitalize on the growing cross-border logistics market, valued at $14 billion annually and growing steadily due to nearshoring trends." Fornari added.

"Joining forces with Imperative Logistics Group presents a tremendous opportunity for JAMCO to expand our reach and enhance our service capabilities," said Juan Menchaca, Founder and Executive Advisor of JAMCO, "We're excited about the growth prospects between our companies and the value this partnership will bring to our customers."

"With this acquisition, Imperative Logistics Group will integrate JAMCO's capabilities into its service offering, to include the crucial U.S.-Mexico trade corridor. The combined strengths of both companies will allow Imperative to offer an even broader range of specialized logistics solutions, from time-sensitive deliveries to complex supply chain management, further solidifying its position as a leader in providing complex high value solutions to the logistics industry. "I'm very excited to lead JAMCO in our next chapter with Imperative", cited Rahul Oltikar, President of JAMCO.

About Imperative Logistics Group:

Imperative Logistics Group is a premier provider of mission-critical and global forwarding logistics solutions, specializing in sectors such as technology, healthcare, energy, aerospace, and chemicals. With a focus on service excellence and innovation, Imperative offers a full suite of logistics services, including air, ocean, and ground transportation, logistics management, and customs brokerage.

About JAMCO:

JAMCO is a leading logistics company with expertise in cross-border trade and international logistics. Headquartered in Laredo, TX, JAMCO offers a wide range of services, including customs brokerage, trade consultation, materials management, and advanced customer information systems.

