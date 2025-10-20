Imperfect but Unstoppable: Italian Wine Podcast Smashes 2500 Episodes to Become the World's Most Prolific Wine Podcast

VERONA, Italy, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Italian Wine Podcast, which launched in March 2017, celebrated its 2500th episode on Saturday 18 October 2025. The significant milestone places the Italian Wine Podcast amongst the most long-running podcasts in the world and certainly the most prolific wine podcast on the airwaves. To mark the occasion, a specially convened panel of current and former hosts got together to discuss the highs and lows of the project in a special episode hosted by Italian Wine Podcast founder, Stevie Kim. The special episode is available now on the Italian Wine Podcast website or wherever you get your podcasts.

Commenting on the longevity of the Italian Wine Podcast, founder Stevie Kim said: "The Italian Wine Podcast has never been about perfection. Instead, we embrace real, honest and open conversations. Sometimes that might mean awkward pauses or imprecise translations, or sometimes our guests might be speaking from a dusty wine cellar in Abruzzo with unreliable wi-fi, but that's life, that's wine. Imperfection, in its own way, is an art form!"

The Italian Wine Podcast launched in March 2017 on a shoestring budget and with a single host, Monty Waldin, who had been writing and broadcasting about organic and biodynamic wine since before the practice became fashionable, and Giulia Bruna, an innovative young podcast producer tasked with putting the fledgling show together. Monty was the face (and voice) of the Italian Wine Podcast for the first two years before handing over the reins to an ever-expanding roster of regular hosts.

The Italian Wine Podcast is now run by a dedicated team of professionals who deliver fresh, impactful and engaging content seven days a week. From sound editors and social media managers to graphic designers and video content creators, they come together to bring the captivating story of Italian wine to a truly global audience, while the diverse and eclectic range of hosts cover every angle of the conversation.

Amongst the distinguished roster of hosts and producers who joined Stevie Kim for this special reunion episode were Barbara Fitzgerald, Beatrice Motterle, Cynthia Chaplin, Jessica Dupuy, Joy Livingston, Juliana Colangelo, Marc Millon, Margherita Andrenacci, McKenna Cassidy, Monty Waldin, Richard Hough, Roza Zharmukhambetova and Steve Raye. Their conversation provides an honest, authentic and sometimes comical look back over the last 2499 episodes.

All 2500 episodes of the Italian Wine Podcast are available on the show's official website: www.italianwinepodcast.com or wherever you get your podcasts.

About the Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! launched in 2017 as a project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists. Under the umbrella brand of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. The only daily wine podcast in the world, content includes wine business, food & travel, diversity and inclusion, wine producers, science, and marketing and communication. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts over 2500 recorded episodes with a growing online following of nearly 7 million listens. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise in the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from [email protected] . Cin Cin!

