Imperfect by Design, Glen-Gery's York Handmade Collection Offers Superior Quality and Individual Style

WYOMISSING, Pa., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen-Gery, the nation's trusted source for authentic handmade brick solutions, reintroduces its York Handmade brick collection with the publication of its newest product brochure, now available to architects, builders, contractors and homeowners. To accompany the brochure, Glen-Gery, part of Brickworks Limited of Australia, has also just released its latest video promoting Handmade brick, which can be viewed here.

Glen-Gery, the nation’s trusted source for authentic handmade brick solutions, reintroduces its York Handmade brick collection with the publication of its newest product brochure, now available to architects, builders, contractors and homeowners.

One of the most premium and sought-after brick products available, the abundant variations and rich character of Glen-Gery's York Handmade line are the result of each brick being molded by hand – no two bricks look the same. This stringent process results in attractive irregularity and unique architectural effects.

The York Handmade Collection includes a variety of styles and colors available in Facebrick and Thin Brick, along with complementary mortar color selections.

York Handmade Facebrick

York Handmade Facebrick is the pinnacle of form and function. With a striking appearance and strength, the product is recommended for interior or exterior applications including walls, floors, facing, archways, paving, copings, custom projects, and more. Facebrick is available in 16 color variations. Its modular dimensions are 3-5/8" x 2-1/4" x 7-5/8", and oversize dimensions 4" x 2-¾" x 8-½".

New to the York Handmade Facebrick color line is the Woodsmoked Handmade. This product achieves a smokey appearance and possesses both modern style and contemporary charm. The Woodsmoked Handmade is perfectly imperfect for both interior and exterior applications such as high-end housing, education, healthcare, retail, and more.

York Handmade Thin Brick

Ideal for interiors, York Handmade Thin Brick offers a versatile solution for walls, archways, backsplashes, custom projects and more. Its low profile provides design flexibility, while its unmistakable style maintains a solid presence in any space. York Handmade Thin Brick is specialized for renovations or remodels and where construction prohibits poured brick shelves. Its modular dimensions are 1" x 2-1/4" x 7-5/8", and oversize dimensions 1" x 2-3/4" x 8-1/2".

For more information, visit www.glengery.com or contact your nearest distributor. To download the new Glen-Gery York Handmade brochure click here.

About Glen-Gery

Glen-Gery, part of Brickworks Limited of Australia, is a premier brand and award-winning manufacturer of brick and stone products, and a distributor of in-house manufactured and globally sourced exterior/interior building products. Through expansive manufacturing and sales facilities, and a dealer network across North America, the company offers a broad product portfolio, when and where needed, to meet the growing demands of the building industry. Founded in 1890, Glen-Gery is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pa. www.glengery.com

Contacts:

John Xuereb

(610) 520-6140 x202

jxuereb@alvare.com

Tim Leese

(484) 335-2333

tim.Leese@glengery.com

SOURCE Glen-Gery

Related Links

http://www.glengery.com

