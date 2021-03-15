Imperfect Foods Pledges To Become A Net-Zero Carbon Company By 2030

"Sustainability is at the core of everything we do at Imperfect Foods but we know we can do more to drive change," said Imperfect Foods CEO Philip Behn. "To further our fight against climate change, we are committing to be operationally net-zero. We want to empower consumers to make better choices and know that the shopping decisions they're making have a direct impact on the health of our planet."

Founded in 2015 with a goal of eliminating the 40% of food thrown away in the U.S. each year, Imperfect Foods began by sourcing ugly and surplus produce that didn't meet conventional grocery store standards, and delivering it directly to customers' doors. Imperfect Foods has since expanded its categories and distribution to include everyday grocery and pantry items in order to create an even bigger impact on the food system, partnering with growers and producers who share in their mission.

In 2020 alone, Imperfect Foods' last-mile delivery emitted 12,800 fewer tons of CO2 than trips to traditional grocery stores--the equivalent of taking 2,800 cars off the road for a year--purchased 7,921 tons of post-consumer recycled packaging, and saved 52,263,090 pounds of food. With this announcement, the brand is boldening and broadening its sustainability commitment, looking beyond sourcing to ensure each internal process ladders up to an operationally net-zero carbon business model. Key steps in Imperfect Foods' net-zero carbon emissions commitment include:

Waste Elimination: Imperfect Foods is working to mitigate waste at every point of its business. In addition to furthering its mission to rescue one billion pounds of food by 2030, the brand will have its first facility certified zero-waste-to-landfill operational by 2022 with a total of six certified zero-waste-to-landfill facilities in operation three years later.

Imperfect Foods is working to mitigate waste at every point of its business. In addition to furthering its mission to rescue one billion pounds of food by 2030, the brand will have its first facility certified zero-waste-to-landfill operational by 2022 with a total of six certified zero-waste-to-landfill facilities in operation three years later. Renewable Energy: Imperfect Foods is working toward converting all six of its fulfillment centers to 100% renewable power by 2026. Last year, the company began this transition, successfully converting their largest fulfillment center in Los Angeles to be entirely solar powered, which is the equivalent to removing 470 cars off the roads for an entire year. This mission extends beyond fulfillment centers, with the goal of having a fully electric vehicle fleet by 2027.

Imperfect Foods is working toward converting all six of its fulfillment centers to 100% renewable power by 2026. Last year, the company began this transition, successfully converting their largest fulfillment center in to be entirely solar powered, which is the equivalent to removing 470 cars off the roads for an entire year. This mission extends beyond fulfillment centers, with the goal of having a fully electric vehicle fleet by 2027. Operational Efficiency: By 2022, Imperfect Foods will increase and improve its regional sourcing by 15% to reduce the number of trucks on the road moving food, continuing to deliver orders once a week to each zip code they serve to limit carbon emissions.

"We partnered with Watershed, the leading software platform for running a world-class climate program, to measure our carbon footprint so we know exactly which parts of our business emit greenhouse gases and from there, redesigned our business operations to reach our goal," said Imperfect Foods' Head of Sustainability Maddy Rotman "We've already done a tremendous amount of work to source our products sustainably, but the time has come for us to bring that same rigor and mission-driven focus to our operating model. The grocery industry's effects on climate change are undeniable, which was illuminated in our trend report findings, and this commitment is a crucial next step in leading the industry forward."

This increased call to action is in response to the soon-to-be insurmountable threat that the waste and energy use of the food industry poses to the environment. The food system accounts for 24% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Imperfect Foods is championing the effort to create a better food system for everyone.

To download a copy of Imperfect Foods' trend report which dives deep into the future of online grocery especially as it relates to sustainability, climate change, and private label, please click here . To learn more about Imperfect Foods and its commitment to sustainability, please click here .

About Imperfect Foods

Imperfect Foods is the leading online grocer at the forefront of building a kinder, less wasteful food system. Founded in 2015, the company's mission of eliminating food waste and building a better food system for everyone is largely powered by working directly with farmers and producers to rescue, redistribute, and develop goods across multiple grocery categories, including produce, shelf-stable items, dairy, meat, seafood, and private label offerings. If a waste-saving option isn't available for a particular item, the company sources the most sustainable choice available to ensure customers' grocery needs are met. Imperfect Foods customers receive weekly scheduled deliveries right on their doorsteps and have the flexibility to change the items they receive each week, as well as the order frequency. Customers enjoy a service that is more affordable — and more environmentally friendly— than the average trip to the grocery store. To learn more, visit imperfectfoods.com .

SOURCE Imperfect Foods