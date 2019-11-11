Imperial 2019 Holiday Gift Guide: 12 Gifts for Sports Fans

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial has released another gift guide for sports fanatics as the 2019 holiday season fast approaches. With an array of new products introduced in 2019, Imperial's licensed assortment features a gift solution for any sports fan, from grilling and tailgating accessories to multi-functional gaming chairs.

Oversized Gaming Chair: Imperial's 2019 #1 selling item, the Oversized Gaming Chair has an oversized seat and back with memory foam armrests for added comfort. The chair includes an embroidered team logo on the headrest and a utility pouch on the seat back to store gaming accessories. Bucket Grill: Fully portable charcoal mini grill made of durable, galvanized steel. The Bucket Grills feature team colors with a large team logo and come equipped with a handle for safe transportation. Propane Tank Holders: Propane tank storage bags made of heavy-duty polyester. The Propane Tank Holder features snap buttons for easy tank storage and removal. BBQ Caddy: A storage solution for all BBQ and tailgate essentials. The BBQ Caddy is made of high-quality polyester and features storage compartments to hold condiments, cutlery, and more. Fireplace Tool Set: Made of durable wrought iron, the fireplace accessories feature a beautiful brushed bronze finish and subtle team logos to add an element of luxury to team-spirit living spaces. Laser Etched Cue: These two-piece maple cues feature laser-etched team logos, Irish linen wraps, and high-quality tips for an exceptional playing cue for sports fans. Garage Door Cover: Made of durable, high quality vinyl, this door cover measures 7'H x 8'W to fit on most standard sized single car garage doors. The cover comes with a patented hardware system including clamp components for quick set up and easy removal. Ultra Gaming Chair: The newest addition to Imperial's gaming chair lineup, the Ultra Gaming Chair is the ultimate fan seat, featuring Bluetooth capability, four internal spears, rocker and tilt mechanisms, and embroidered team patch logos. 4 x 6' Homefield Rug: The Homefield area rug is stylized like a football field and is made with premium Stainmaster® nylon fiber and Endura-Loc™ high performance backing to give your home and team the quality they deserve. Dartboard Cabinet: The Dart Cabinet Set is made of solid pine wood and will look great on the wall of your game room, fan cave, bedroom, dorm room, or office. Includes 6 darts, chalk board scorers, chalk, and eraser. Adirondack Chair + Table: Distressed pine wood Adirondack Chairs and Folding Tables bring team spirit to your yard, patio, or out by the pool or lake. Chair and table sold separately. Vintage Square Clock: The Imperial classic Vintage Square Clock is a perfect accent to any room of the house. Large numbers showcase secondary team colors while the 16-inch square size and durable craftsmanship makes this perfect for any size room.

About Imperial International

Imperial is the premier distributor of billiards equipment and licensed products from the NFL, MLB, NHL and several high-profile colleges and universities. With over 60 years of experience, Imperial has made a name in the industry with some of the most well-crafted pool tables and accessories on the market with price ranges to fit any budget. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.imperialusa.com. Follow Imperial on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @imperial_fancave

