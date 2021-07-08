Imperial Capital, LLC Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Remote Forensics Investigation and Incident Response Leader CyFIR In Its Acquisition by Cybersecurity Services Provider eSentire

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Capital, LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to CyFIR, LLC ("CyFIR"), in connection with its sale to eSentire, a portfolio company of private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

Based in Ashburn, Virginia, CyFIR is the category leader for remote forensics investigation and incident response (IR). This acquisition brings unique and innovative capabilities based on CyFIR's proprietary platform and endpoint technology, with unparalleled real-time visibility across all deployed endpoints. Unlike legacy "dead drive" forensic tools, CyFIR's platform enables cybersecurity investigators to immediately and remotely identify the exact nature of a security event, determine to what extent systems have been affected, and help accelerate incident response.

"The combined capabilities of eSentire and CyFIR will create a category gorilla in the managed detection, incident response, and forensics investigation markets," said Rick Juarez, transaction leader and Managing Director, Imperial Capital. "We expect the companies' combined capabilities will be truly unique and force many of their competitors to play 'catch up'."

eSentire, recognized globally as the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), will revolutionize Incident Response services with a 4-hour remote threat suppression service level agreement for organizations globally, as part of their incident response retainer offering, representing a leapfrog advancement in the industry. CyFIR's digital forensics and investigative tools, support in making this disruptive SLA possible by greatly reducing the mean time to identify (MTTI) and mean time to contain (MTTC) cyberthreats to minutes from days or even weeks.

"In today's threat environment, detection isn't enough," says eSentire CEO, Kerry Bailey. "There is no end to cyber risk, so organizations need to prepare for an emergency scenario by hardening their defenses, and becoming cyber resilient through the adoption of technologies, sound processes and expert-level support. eSentire goes beyond the market's capabilities in Managed Detection and Response. We are delivering what we like to refer to as MDR3 – Response. Remediation. Results. In the event of a breach or security incident, no other service provider matches our depth of visibility and speed to resolution. We have been an innovator in Managed Detection and Response services for over two decades and now we're disrupting the market with unparalleled time to resolution in Incident Response and Digital Forensics."

eSentire possesses a pre-eminent forensics and incident response team, the eSentire Artemis IR Team, led by industry veteran Bryan Sartin, Chief Services Officer, which is focused on providing end-to-end IR services by leveraging eSentire's extensive cyber investigations, digital forensics, and IR capabilities.

"When faced with a security incident, how quickly an organization can contain and recover is paramount to limiting business disruption and reputational damage," says Sartin. "eSentire is extending our unmatched capabilities in cyber response into the domain of digital forensics. We are leaning into an engagement model that converges Incident Response, Threat Intelligence and our 24/7 SOC Cyber Analyst expertise with advanced technology to deliver time to value in terms of threat suppression, and complete incident resolution. We are making 4-hour remote threat suppression a reality, anywhere in the world."

Value-Added Expertise. CyFIR recognized the substantial, value-added expertise of Imperial Capital in the cybersecurity sector and especially the transaction team's ability to effectively convey the unique value proposition of CyFIR to a highly targeted group of strategic buyers and financial sponsors.

Trusted Relationships. CyFIR additionally benefited from Imperial Capital's trusted relationships throughout the cybersecurity sector, enabling productive dialog with potential buyers, including several international parties who were seeking to offer new capabilities for global customers and markets.

Strategic Insights. During the transaction process, these efforts resulted in an outstanding outcome and optimized valuation for CyFIR based on the potential strategic synergies and massive opportunity for significant share gains in the rapidly evolving market for advanced cybersecurity services.

Management Continuity. With the closing of the transaction, CyFIR's executive team members will join eSentire in key management roles. Retention of this valuable expertise was critical to eSentire and will help to ensure successful integration and accretive long-term growth.

"This transaction demonstrates the strength of Imperial Capital's security industry investment banking expertise and the benefit of our extensive industry relationships," said John E. Mack III, EVP & Co-Head of Investment Banking at Imperial Capital.

