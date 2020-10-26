Imperial Capital, LLC Announces the Launch of a New Vertical in the Healthcare Royalty Monetization Sector

Imperial Capital recently acted as Exclusive Financial Advisor to a private company regarding their sale of a significant Trademark and Patent Royalty associated with Vimpat, a highly effective prescription drug used as a monotherapy to treat partial—onset seizures associated with Epilepsy. Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP acted as lead counsel to the seller.

"This transaction demonstrates Imperial Capital's expertise across various industries sectors as well as a deep knowledge of royalty related income streams" said Ken Morris, Managing Director who led the engagement and transaction execution.

