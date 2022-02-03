Imperial Capital to host the 2nd Annual Advanced Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference at Hotel Casa del Mar, Santa Monica on April 13 -14th, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Capital, LLC ("Imperial Capital") will host its 2nd Annual Advanced Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference ("AMSCC") on April 13th & 14th at Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica, California. AMSCC will feature approximately 40 top executives discussing the latest trends affecting the Advanced Manufacturing ecosystem along with multiple breakouts, featured keynotes, one-on-one meetings, and continuous networking opportunities throughout the conference. Representative subsectors include: Additive Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Automation, Electronic Manufacturing Services, Finishing Services, General Industrial, Industrial Distribution, Internet of Things, Laser Manufacturing, Machining, Manufacturing Software, Material Handling, Medical, Metrology, Optics & Photonics, Robotics, Specialty Metals, Subtractive Manufacturing, Specialty Chemicals, Tooling and Value Added Resellers.

Kevin Frisch, Managing Director and Head of Industrials said, "The event was purposefully structured to enable Private Equity, Institutional Investors, and Industry Executives to hear first-hand the latest trends and perspectives from a diverse set of Leaders in the Advanced Manufacturing sector. The 2-day event is catered towards learning more about the current and future state of the industry, related capital markets & M&A trends, networking and relationship building."

More details on the event can be found at AMSCC 2022 – The Premier Advanced Manufacturing Conference. Corporate Sponsors for the event include Marsh, Moss Adams, and SmartRoom.

