Imperial Cleaning Announces Exclusive Partnership With PRO-Techs Technology

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Cleaning, a leader in elite commercial and residential cleaning, has announced that it will enter into a strategic partnership with PRO-Techs USA, a provider of antimicrobial surface protection. PRO-Techs is an EPA-registered nanotechnology that creates a barrier shield with a 99.9% effectiveness in preventing the growth of bacteria and microorganisms. PRO-Techs provides long-lasting antimicrobial protection on porous and non-porous surfaces, with a durability of up to 90-days.

Imperial Cleaning's Headquarters is located in Amityville, NY.

Imperial Cleaning will be deploying PRO-Techs as part of its Imperial Shield Program™ . This innovative, five-step protection program pairs its existing cleaning and disinfection protocols with PRO-Techs for active 90-day germ protection.

"Our customers are constantly being challenged by the fact that standard cleaning practices in high-traffic areas only offer temporary disinfection without long-term residual protection. That means microorganisms can rapidly multiply once surfaces are touched. As businesses and organizations search for a solution to create clean, safe, and healthy environments, we sought out the very best solutions and are thrilled to partner with PRO-Techs.

"We specifically developed our Imperial Shield program to help our customers provide maximum level disinfection and protection for up to 90 days. The program includes benchmarking the microorganisms' level, an electrostatic spray of disinfectant for maximum coverage, and antimicrobial protection for long-lasting results. Luminometer testing validates the program results, and Imperial provides certification of Imperial Shield performance for display to customers," Imperial Cleaning President David Feldman explains.

"PRO-Techs is delighted to partner with Imperial Cleaning as the approved applicator in the Tri-States," said Danny Tawil, COO of PRO-Techs. "Having witnessed their dedication in creating clean, safe, and healthy environments for their commercial and residential customers, we are confident Imperial Cleaning will expand the ultimate surface-level protection to the community."

About Imperial Cleaning

Imperial Cleaning is an owner-operated, "Green Certified" company that has served the tri-state area for over 26 years. The company offers elite cleaning and disinfection services applied by their GBAC industry certified professionals who take great pride in their work. Each client location is under close supervision by an assigned Regional Manager, District Manager, Account Coordinator and supported by their internal Customer Care Team. Imperial Cleaning provides services 365/24/7 and can be reached at 877- WE-CLEAN or visit them on the web at www.imperialcleaning.com/ for more information.

About PRO-Techs

PRO-Techs is a breakthrough EPA-registered, instant and lasting antimicrobial surface protection nanotechnology that works 24/7 in creating a barrier shield that has a 99.9% effectiveness in preventing the growth of germs and microorganisms on both porous and non-porous surfaces, with a durability of up to 90-days.

PRO-Techs Technology is an environmentally GREEN water-based surface coating that is non-toxic, non-leaching, non-allergenic, non-irritating, odorless, colorless, and safe for use around children and pets. PRO-Techs is registered under the EPA with approval for use on food surface contact. Visit www.protechsusa.com for more information.

